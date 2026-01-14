Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChennai Sanitation Worker Finds Gold Worth Rs 45 Lakh On Road, Returns It; Receives CM Honour

Chennai Sanitation Worker Finds Gold Worth Rs 45 Lakh On Road, Returns It; Receives CM Honour

Chennai sanitation worker Padma returned 45 sovereigns of gold, earning praise and a ₹1 lakh reward from CM Stalin for her honesty and civic integrity.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 01:53 PM (IST)

A Chennai sanitation worker has earned widespread acclaim for her honesty after returning a bag containing 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery to the police, ensuring it was reunited with its rightful owner.

Padma, a sanitation worker from Muppathamman Temple Street in T. Nagar, discovered the bag while cleaning Vandikkaran Street on Sunday. Without hesitation, she took it to the Pondy Bazaar police station, where authorities verified its ownership. The jewellery belonged to 46-year-old Ramesh, a resident of Nanganallur who trades in old and auctioned ornaments, as per reports. Ramesh had accidentally left the bag on a vendor’s table while visiting T. Nagar and filed a police complaint after being unable to locate it.

Chief Minister Honors Padma

Padma’s integrity earned recognition from the highest levels of the state government. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin personally felicitated her, draping a shawl over her shoulders and presenting a cheque for ₹1 lakh as a token of appreciation.

The event was attended by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya, and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, who lauded her selflessness.

A Family Rooted In Integrity

Padma’s household has long been associated with honesty. During the COVID-19 lockdown, her husband Subramani found ₹1.5 lakh in cash near Marina Beach and handed it over to the police.

The couple, who live in a rented home and are raising two children, have quietly become exemplars of civic responsibility in Chennai.

Community Applauds Everyday Honesty

Police officials commended Padma’s prompt action, noting that her decision to return the bag without hesitation reflects strong civic values. Residents of T. Nagar and across the city have taken inspiration from her actions, seeing it as a reminder that honesty and integrity continue to thrive in everyday life.

Padma’s simple yet powerful gesture underscores the impact of ethical behavior and has made her a celebrated figure in Chennai, embodying the spirit of responsibility and trustworthiness in public life.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
