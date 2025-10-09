Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChennai To Face Power Outage Today. Check List Of Affected Areas

Chennai To Face Power Outage Today. Check List Of Affected Areas

The areas that will be hit in Chennai are Avadi, Thirumalaivasan Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Poompozhil Nagar, Kannadapalayam and Thirumullaivayal Road.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai Electricity Board has announced power outages in several areas in the city on Wednesday due to scheduled maintenance work. Electricity will be temporarily suspended in the affected areas during the maintenance period.

The following areas will experience power cuts on October 9:

Avadi

Thirumalaivasan Nagar

Ashok Nagar

Poompozhil Nagar

Kannadapalayam

Thirumullaivayal Road

Ramakrishna Nagar

Bharathi Nagar

Thirumullaivayal

Arch Anthony Nagar

Pothur Industries

The Chennai Electricity Board conducts regular maintenance work every month, including repairs, replacement of power lines, and other upkeep activities, to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply for the public. During such maintenance work, electricity is temporarily suspended in the affected areas. Residents are usually informed in advance by the Electricity Board.

According to the official notification, power supply in the above-mentioned areas is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once the maintenance work is completed.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Chennai Power Cut Chennai Electricity Board Chennai Power Outage October 9
