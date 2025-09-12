Chennai Power Cut On September 13, 2025: Areas Affected And Tips To Manage

Chennai Power Cut on September 13, 2025: Chennai will experience a scheduled power cut on Saturday, September 13, 2025, as maintenance work is carried out by the local electricity authorities. Officials have assured that power may be restored earlier if maintenance tasks are completed ahead of schedule. The temporary shutdown is part of ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure and ensure a more reliable supply in the future.

Chennai Power Cut

Residents are advised that electricity supply will be suspended from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM in several areas of Adyar, including Hareyamman Koil Street, Vannandurai, Jayaram Avenue, Ramasamy Avenue, Abranji Avenue, SBI Colony, Besant Nagar and Shastri Nagar 7th to 13th cross streets and 1st Main Road.

What To Do During Chennai Power Shutdown?

While such outages are planned, residents are encouraged to take precautionary measures to minimize inconvenience. Electronic devices such as computers, refrigerators and air conditioners should be turned off or unplugged to avoid damage from sudden voltage fluctuations when power returns. Keep flashlights, battery-powered fans and power banks ready for essential needs during the outage.

Households can also use the time for offline activities such as reading, cleaning or spending quality time with family without electronic distractions. If you rely on internet-based work, it is advisable to plan tasks in advance or work from locations with backup power.

Vehicle charging, cooking with electric appliances and other high-power activities should be scheduled either before or after the blackout. Citizens are encouraged to remain calm and patient, understanding that such maintenance is essential for long-term reliability.

The Chennai electricity department requests all residents to cooperate during the maintenance window and stay updated through official notifications for any changes in the schedule.

Authorities said the temporary disruption will help improve system efficiency and ensure a more stable and reliable power supply in the coming days.

