On Cam: Gandhinagar Officials Destroy 82,000 Bottles Of Seized Liquor Worth Rs 2.38 Cr

In a strong enforcement move under Gujarat’s strict prohibition laws, authorities in the Gandhinagar division of Ahmedabad district destroyed approximately 82,000 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) previously seized from illegal sources. IPS officer Ayush Jain confirmed that the destruction, valued at Rs 2.38 crore, was conducted under official supervision and fully documented through videography to ensure transparency.

The action is part of a sustained crackdown on illegal liquor trade across Gujarat, where prohibition remains one of the country’s strictest.

VIDEO | Gujarat: Gandhinagar Police destroys Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth over Rs 2 crore.



IPS Ayush Jain says, "About 82,000 bottles have been destroyed worth Rs 2.38 crore. Videography is being done of the entire process." #GandhinagarNews #GujaratNews



(Full… pic.twitter.com/bDbmGOgNdz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 12, 2025

ALSO READ: Income Tax Raids Pothys Textile Showrooms And Owners’ Residences Across Tamil Nadu

The state has seen a sharp increase in enforcement activity in recent years. In 2024, Ahmedabad police alone reported the seizure of over 3.06 lakh bottles of IMFL, valued at Rs 5.78 crore. Statewide, authorities confiscated a total of 82 lakh bottles worth Rs 144 crore, with Vadodara rural emerging as a notable hotspot for enforcement operations, as per Logical India. Officials emphasize that such measures are aimed at curbing illicit liquor sales and protecting public health.

The Gandhinagar operation highlights the continued vigilance of Gujarat’s authorities in maintaining prohibition laws and deterring illegal liquor trade through decisive and transparent action.