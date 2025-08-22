Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chennai Power Cut On August 23, 2025: Full List Of Affected Areas

Chennai Power Cut on August 23, 2025: TANGEDCO announced a power outage in parts of Besant Nagar and Adyar for maintenance, restoring supply by 2 pm.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
Chennai Power Cut on August 23, 2025: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has announced a scheduled power outage in parts of Besant Nagar and Adyar on Saturday, citing maintenance work. Officials said supply will be restored before 2 pm.

Chennai Power Cut On August 23, 2025: Areas Affected

Besant Nagar: Elliamman Koil Street, Vannanthurai, Jeyaram Avenue, Ramasamy Avenue, Apranji Avenue, and SBI Colony.

Adyar: Shastri Nagar 1st Main Road and 4th to 13th Cross Streets.

How To Tackle Power Shutdown In Chennai

Chennai continues to witness scheduled power shutdowns as part of TANGEDCO’s maintenance work, often leaving households and businesses grappling with temporary disruptions. While the outages are usually announced in advance, the inconvenience can be felt across daily life, especially during the city’s humid weather.

Officials advise residents to stay prepared by planning their day around the shutdown hours. Many households choose to charge phones, laptops, and emergency lights in advance, while also storing enough water since electric motors remain non-functional during the outage. Food safety is another concern, prompting families to cook or refrigerate perishable items before supply is cut.

During the shutdown, residents rely on natural ventilation, hand fans, and battery-operated lights to cope with the heat and darkness.

Chennai Weather Forecast

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning across Chennai on Saturday. The city witnessed moderate to heavy showers on Friday, with very heavy rainfall recorded in some parts of the district.

In Chennai on Saturday, the IMD said, “One or two spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur in some areas.”

Authorities have urged residents to plan for possible traffic delays and power-related disruptions in low-lying areas as showers continue across the city.

ALSO READ: ‘Should Such People Run Govt?’: Amit Shah Targets DMK Over New Bill, Says 'Rahul Can Never Become PM'

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 06:19 PM (IST)
