Chennai Power Cut Alert On August 25-26, 2025: Multiple Areas To Be Hit By Outage

Chennai Power Cut Alert On August 25-26, 2025: Parts of Chennai will experience scheduled power shutdowns over the next two days for essential maintenance work, even as the city braces for cloudy skies and light rainfall, according to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, August 25 and 26, power will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chennai Power Cut (August 25, 2025)

MUDICHUR 33/11 KV SS



Annai Indra Nagar, Ranga Nagar, Annaiindra Nagar, Saranga Avenue, Captain Sasikumar Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Kamrajar Neduchalai, Pettai Street, Kannagi Street, Mettu Street, Panchayat Board Road, Chakra Avenue. Kamarajar Nagar, Bharathi Avenue, Chitra Avenue, Balaji Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Kakapujandar Nagar, Kamarajar High Road and Sadagopan Nagar.





WEST TAMBARAM 110 KV SS (Puduthangal)



Kulakkai, Thiruvengadam Nagar, Melandai Street, South Street, Poornathilagam Street, Kalyan Nagar and Vaigai Nagar.

Lakshmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Gopal Nagar, ALS Green Land, Bharath Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Kanagammal Koil Street and Vijaya Nagar.





CHITLAPAKKAM 33/11 KV SS



Pambansamigal Salai, CV Raman Street, Lenin Street, U Ve Saminathan Street, Valliammai Street, Sudha Avenue, Kasthuribai Street, and Nisha Avenue.

The outages come as Chennai continues to grapple with humid conditions.

Chennai Weather Predications

The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 33°C and a minimum of 26°C. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated pockets.

While the scheduled power cuts are routine for upkeep of the distribution network, the possibility of rainfall could bring some relief from the sweltering heat. However, residents in the affected zones are advised to plan ahead, as the combination of outages and humid weather may cause inconvenience.

