Chennai’s MTC Monthly Passes Now Available On Chennai One App: Here’s How To Get Yours

Commuters who rely on Chennai’s Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses no longer need to stand in long queues at depots to purchase their monthly travel cards. In a major digital upgrade, authorities have confirmed that the Chennai One mobile application will now allow passengers to buy monthly passes directly from their phones.

This marks a significant step in the Tamil Nadu government’s ongoing push to modernise the transport sector and reduce the dependence on cash transactions in public buses.

Chennai One App: A Unified Mobility

The Chennai One app, launched on November 13 after being introduced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in September, has been steadily gaining attention for its integrated mobility features. Designed by the Chennai Metropolitan Transport Authority (CMTA), the platform brings together city buses, Metro Rail, suburban trains, autos and taxis under a unified One City, One Ticket system.

Its digital ticketing option—especially the ability to generate QR-code tickets—has been well received by passengers. The app also includes real-time information like bus and train schedules, helping reduce last-minute rush and transaction delays.

Gold, Diamond Passes Now Available Digitally

In Chennai, the MTC offers two monthly bus travel cards:

Gold Card – Rs 1,000 (valid on all non-AC buses)

Diamond Card – Rs 2,000 (valid on all buses, including AC services)

Until now, commuters had to visit bus depots and stand in long lines to renew these cards. With the new update, the entire process can be completed on the Chennai One app through a UPI payment.

Users can log in, select “City Bus Pass”, choose the preferred pass type, and make the payment. Once the transaction is completed, a digital travel card becomes available for download. Passengers can show this e-pass to the bus crew, who will verify the name, validity date, timing and other details before scanning it and issuing a receipt. The pass remains valid for 30 days from the stated start date.

Awareness Drive Begins For Smooth Rollout

Transport department employees have been instructed to proactively educate passengers about the digital pass system to ensure a smooth transition. Authorities believe the feature will not only reduce crowding at depots but also promote wider adoption of digital payments across the city’s public transport network.