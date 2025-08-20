Chennai Man Killed In Pitbull Attack While Saving Dog’s Owner; Suffered Genital Bite

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChennai Man Killed In Pitbull Attack While Saving Dog’s Owner; Suffered Genital Bite

In Chennai, a 55-year-old man, Karunakaran, died after being attacked by an unleashed Pitbull owned by Poongodi, who was also injured.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
A 55-year-old man was fatally mauled by a Pitbull in Jafferkhanpet, Chennai on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Karunakaran, succumbed to his injuries after the dog launched a violent attack in a narrow residential lane. According to police, the dog belonged to a woman named Poongodi and was roaming without a leash at the time of the attack.

In her attempt to control the animal, Poongodi also suffered bite wounds and is receiving treatment at a hospital. Authorities confirmed she will be booked for negligence once she is discharged, as per a report on NDTV.

Repeated Complains Raised On Dog's Behaviour

Karunakaran’s sister, Kannima, revealed that residents had previously raised concerns about the dog’s aggressive behaviour and had urged police to relocate it, but their appeals went unanswered, reported The Hindu.

Eyewitnesses recounted the assault as particularly gruesome with the victim sustaining major injuries, including in the genital area. The aftermath left bloodstains and tissue fragments scattered across the street, prompting civic workers to disinfect the locality.

Following repeated alerts from local councillor P Subramani, veterinary officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation reached the spot in the evening. Using nets, they managed to subdue the Pitbull and later shifted it to the Kannamapet dog shelter. Police reiterated that legal action would be initiated against Poongodi for failing to restrain her pet, which directly resulted in the fatality.

The incident has reignited discussions on public safety and pet accountability, especially as debates over stray and pet dog attacks continue across the country.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
