Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities19-Year-Old Killed In Chennai Love Triangle Clash, DMK Leader's Grandson Among 3 Held

19-Year-Old Killed In Chennai Love Triangle Clash, DMK Leader's Grandson Among 3 Held

In Chennai, 19-year-old Nithin Sai was murdered in a planned SUV attack linked to a love triangle and three individuals, including the grandson of a DMK councillor, have been arrested.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 10:39 AM (IST)

A 19-year-old college student was killed in Chennai after being targeted in a violent fallout linked to a love triangle, police said, with the grandson of a DMK councillor among those arrested for the fatal attack. The victim, Nithin Sai, was riding pillion on a two-wheeler late Monday when a luxury SUV rammed into the vehicle in what investigators now confirm was a planned assault. The murder was also due to a love triangle issue. 

Initially perceived as a road accident, the case took a darker turn after inquiries revealed the involvement of rival student groups clashing over a romantic dispute.

Love Triangle Behind Clash? 

Police have arrested three individuals, including Chandru alias Chandrasekar—identified as the grandson of a senior DMK councillor—along with V Yashwin and J Aaron Sam, as per a report on NDTV. A fourth suspect, who was allegedly present in the SUV, is still absconding.

According to police, Nithin Sai, a third-year student at a private college in Mylapore, had left home on Monday night to attend a birthday party hosted by his friend Mohan at a nearby mall. The event was attended by several college juniors, as reported by The Hindu.

At the gathering, 22-year-old Chandru reportedly called one Venkatesh, friend of Nithin, and verbally abused him, accusing him of following a girl known to him.

Investigators said the group had gone looking for their rivals in a Range Rover following escalating tensions between the two factions. While one of their targets managed to escape, the SUV pursued another bike, eventually knocking it down. Nithin Sai succumbed to severe head injuries at the scene, while the bike’s rider, Abhishek, is under treatment.

The SUV used in the attack was later found abandoned in Valasaravakkam and has been seized by police. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai DMK
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump’s New Tariff Order Hits 92 Nations; India Faces 25%, Syria Hit With Highest
Trump’s New Tariff Order Hits 92 Nations; India Faces 25%, Syria Hit With Highest
Entertainment
Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Spy Film Beats The Family Star, Trails Behind Liger
Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Spy Film Beats The Family Star, Trails Behind Liger
India
Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm In New Delhi
Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm
India
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Backs Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Mahadangal: From Bombs to Blame, Malegaon Verdict Reopens Debate on 'Saffron Terror' Narrative | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Trump Calls Indian Economy 'Dead', Sparks Political and Diplomatic Storm | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: 17 Years On, Malgaon Blast Verdict Sparks Political Firestorm Over 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget