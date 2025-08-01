19-Year-Old Killed In Chennai Love Triangle Clash, DMK Leader's Grandson Among 3 Held

A 19-year-old college student was killed in Chennai after being targeted in a violent fallout linked to a love triangle, police said, with the grandson of a DMK councillor among those arrested for the fatal attack. The victim, Nithin Sai, was riding pillion on a two-wheeler late Monday when a luxury SUV rammed into the vehicle in what investigators now confirm was a planned assault. The murder was also due to a love triangle issue.

Initially perceived as a road accident, the case took a darker turn after inquiries revealed the involvement of rival student groups clashing over a romantic dispute.

Love Triangle Behind Clash?

Police have arrested three individuals, including Chandru alias Chandrasekar—identified as the grandson of a senior DMK councillor—along with V Yashwin and J Aaron Sam, as per a report on NDTV. A fourth suspect, who was allegedly present in the SUV, is still absconding.

According to police, Nithin Sai, a third-year student at a private college in Mylapore, had left home on Monday night to attend a birthday party hosted by his friend Mohan at a nearby mall. The event was attended by several college juniors, as reported by The Hindu.

At the gathering, 22-year-old Chandru reportedly called one Venkatesh, friend of Nithin, and verbally abused him, accusing him of following a girl known to him.

Investigators said the group had gone looking for their rivals in a Range Rover following escalating tensions between the two factions. While one of their targets managed to escape, the SUV pursued another bike, eventually knocking it down. Nithin Sai succumbed to severe head injuries at the scene, while the bike’s rider, Abhishek, is under treatment.

The SUV used in the attack was later found abandoned in Valasaravakkam and has been seized by police. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.