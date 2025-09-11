NHAI To Build Five Foot Overbridges In High-Risk Accident Zones On Chennai–Bengaluru Highway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced plans to construct foot overbridges (FOBs) along the Chennai–Bengaluru Highway (NH 48) to improve pedestrian safety in Vellore district. The initiative targets five high-risk accident zones—Poigai, Vasur, Melmanavur, Vallalar Nagar, and Rangapuram—where increasing foot traffic has made road crossings hazardous.

With more residential areas and commercial establishments coming up on both sides of the highway, locals often cross through narrow gaps in the median, especially near bus stops, putting themselves at serious risk. The new pedestrian bridges aim to offer a safer and faster alternative without interrupting highway traffic.

Foot Overbridge Specifications

According to officials, each foot overbridge will cost around Rs 1.8 crore and will include about 20 staircases on either side along service lanes, as per a report on The Hindu. The design will feature shelters, CCTV cameras, lighting, fencing, and ramps with lifts to make them accessible for senior citizens, women, and differently-abled persons.

Construction is expected to begin soon. The NHAI has also hinted at building similar pedestrian-friendly structures at busy junctions and roadside eateries, where foot traffic is high.

Currently, the Krishnagiri–Walajapet stretch of NH 48 already has 17 underpasses designed to streamline pedestrian movement, as per reports. The upcoming Vellore foot overbridges are expected to further reduce road accidents, curb jaywalking, and ensure smooth vehicle flow on the Chennai–Bengaluru Highway.

