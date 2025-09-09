Bengaluru traffic is infamous for its ridiculously long snarls. Now, it seems the city's infrastructure is also failing. A brand-new flyover in Bengaluru has become the centre of public anger and ridicule after a viral video showed water gushing from the structure during heavy rain.

The clip, reportedly filmed at the Hebbal flyover loop, has raised uncomfortable questions about construction quality and the planning of civic authorities.

The flyover was inaugurated just last month with much fanfare by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. But within weeks, the celebratory ribbon-cutting has been overshadowed by visuals of water streaming down from multiple sections of the ramp.

The 12-second video, widely circulated on social media, shows vehicles driving underneath the flyover as water pours down, almost like a waterfall. The footage was first posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the page Bengaluru Post, with a biting caption: "Experience the new free waterfall spot at Hebbal. All are welcome. #Bengaluru."

Experience the new free waterfall spot at Hebbal. All are welcome #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/2eEsTVC5vK — Bengaluru Post (@bengalurupost1) September 7, 2025

The sarcasm struck a chord. Within hours, the video was trending, drawing thousands of shares and comments mocking the city’s crumbling infrastructure. Many Bengaluru residents voiced frustration at the poor workmanship, especially when the government has repeatedly promised world-class facilities.

One user quipped, "Quality test done by Rain sir on the new ramp sir [sic]."

Another added their own jab, referencing a different stretch of the city’s roads: "Here it’s just on the sides. Come to Nayandahalli Underpass, two-wheeler riders get free bath showers organized by BBMP after rainfall."

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who had presided over the project’s inauguration, was also a target of online satire. A commenter wrote: "Good idea, our DyCM will charge a fee to watch such wonders saying it is his idea to make Greater Bengaluru beautiful and also bring revenue. Next rain, he will row a boat and inaugurate the plan."

Others pointed directly at the government’s lofty promises. One remarked, "I never expected this much when our CM promised to make Bengaluru’s infrastructure like Singapore. Hats off to his futuristic ideas."