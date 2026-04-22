Muslim Family Of Five Converts To Hinduism In Hardiwar, Renames Members After Rituals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Family converted to Hinduism in Haridwar on April 21.

Husband, wife, and three children underwent Vedic rituals.

New names adopted: Shankar and Savitri, citing faith.

Religious leaders oversaw ceremony, calling it a 'homecoming'.

A Muslim family from western Uttar Pradesh has converted to Hinduism in Haridwar, undergoing religious rituals in the presence of seers and members of religious organisations.

The ceremony took place on April 21, 2026, at the Brahmakund in Chandi Ghat, where the family, comprising a husband, wife and their three children, performed a ritual bath in the Ganga followed by purification rites. A havan and other Vedic ceremonies were also conducted as part of the process.

Names Changed After Rituals

Following the conversion, Mohammad Shahzad changed his name to Shankar, while his wife adopted the name Savitri. The family formally embraced Sanatan Dharma after the completion of the rituals.

Cites Faith, Raises Safety Concerns

Shankar said his decision was driven by deep faith in Hinduism and devotion to Lord Shiva. Expressing happiness after the conversion, he also claimed that he faces threats to his life from certain individuals following the move.

Religious Leaders Oversaw Ceremony

The rituals were conducted in the presence of several religious figures, including Ramvishal Das Maharaj of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Ashram Parishad, Arun Krishna of the Shri Krishna Sanatan Seva Trust, and seers such as Baba Hathayogi and Prabodhanand Giri Maharaj.

According to the seers, the family adopted Hindu traditions through Vedic procedures, including yajna, havan and other rituals. Baba Hathayogi stated that the family would also be guided in understanding Hindu customs and practices.

Claims of ‘Homecoming’

Religious leaders involved in the ceremony claimed that the family’s ancestors were originally Hindus and described the conversion as a “homecoming”. Arun Krishna said the family had voluntarily approached them, expressing a desire to adopt Sanatan Dharma. He added that others have also shown interest in similar conversions.

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