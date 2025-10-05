Chandrababu Naidu Allowed Spurious-Liquor Factories: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChandrababu Naidu Allowed Spurious-Liquor Factories: Jagan Mohan Reddy

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amaravati: YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of scrapping government liquor outlets, expanding illegal sales, and allowing spurious-liquor factories to operate across the state.

The former chief minister observed that despite 'plentiful liquor sales,' Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports show excise revenue for the first five months of 2025-26 was Rs 6,992.77 crore, only a 3.10 percent increase over Rs 6,782.21 crore during the same period in 2024-25.

"Naidu scrapped government liquor outlets, expanded illegal sales, and allowed spurious-liquor factories to operate across the state," said Reddy in a post on X.

The natural growth of at least 10 per cent did not materialise, which means TDP leaders are siphoning off the revenue that should have reached the government treasury, he alleged.

Jagan alleged that TDP leaders set up an entire fake-liquor manufacturing factory in Mulakalacheruvu in Annamayya district and supplied the produce.

TDP leaders have systematically endangered people's lives through liquor syndicates, illegal shops, and fake-liquor manufacturing, laundering proceeds and distributing them among the organisation, he alleged.

Reports of spurious liquor have emerged across north Andhra, the Godavari districts, and Rayalaseema, but investigations are perfunctory as key accused are linked to TDP leadership, he said.

"The TDP in-charge of Annamayya district, involved in manufacturing fake liquor, was let off, with cases filed superficially and blame shifted abroad," alleged the YSRCP chief. Meanwhile, there was no immediate response from the TDP. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu Jagan Mohan Reddy
