New CCTV Clip Shows Suicide Bomber Umar Entering Delhi Via Badarpur Border

HomeCitiesNew CCTV Clip Shows Suicide Bomber Umar Entering Delhi Via Badarpur Border

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a major breakthrough in the November 10 Delhi car blast near the Red Fort that claimed 13 lives and left several injured, investigators have retrieved CCTV footage from the Badarpur Border showing Umar Nabi, the identified suicide bomber, driving the explosive-laden vehicle moments before the explosion.

CCTV Footage Reveals Umar Nabi Driving Blast Vehicle

The video captures Umar paying the toll in cash, a move investigators believe was intended to avoid digital traces and prevent tracking. A bag can also be seen on the rear seat of the vehicle, which officials suspect contained the explosives used in the blast.

Identity Confirmed Through DNA Testing

Umar Nabi’s identity was verified through DNA profiling, which matched samples taken from his remains with those of his mother. Authorities are now reconstructing his final movements and mapping his network of associates as part of the ongoing multi-agency investigation into the terror incident.

Wider Conspiracy Uncovered

Intelligence agencies have uncovered a broader terror plot connected to the Red Fort blast, involving multiple vehicles loaded with explosives for coordinated attacks across various locations. According to ANI, intelligence sources revealed that the accused had already begun modifying an i20 and a Ford EcoSport for potential use in the attacks.

Investigators are now probing whether additional vehicles were being prepared as part of a larger plan to execute serial blasts.

Multiple Suspects Under Investigation

Sources said around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to carry out simultaneous explosions at four different locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city.

Forensic Recovery Near Blast Site

Meanwhile, a joint team of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police recovered a human body part from New Lajpat Rai Market, close to the blast site. The remains have been sent for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigation.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Suicide Bomber Badarpur Dr Umar Red Fort Delhi Blast
