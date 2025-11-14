Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Journalist Attacked Near Lucknow, FIR Filed Against Unidentified Assailants

Journalist Attacked Near Lucknow, FIR Filed Against Unidentified Assailants

A case has been filed against unknown persons after a journalist was attacked near Lucknow. Police have launched an investigation as search intensifies for the unidentified attackers.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lucknow, Nov 14 (PTI) Lucknow Police has registered a case against half a dozen unidentified individuals for allegedly attacking a local journalist here, an official said on Friday.

In his complaint, Mukesh Dwivedi, a local journalist and a resident of Mohanlalganj, said that he, along with Himanshu Rawat, was travelling in an SUV after taking it from a service centre at around 5.40 pm on Thursday, when two other SUVs and another car attempted to hit his vehicle.

Dwivedi said he drove into his plot and called some people, but the three vehicles following him there. The occupants of the three vehicles hurled abuses and threatened to kill him, he said.

The complainant said the attackers fired at people when confronted. Police have denied this charge.

Based on Dwivedi's complaint, a case was registered against unknown persons under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (being armed with a deadly weapon or anything used as a weapon that could likely cause death), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

When contacted by the PTI, Mohanlalganj Station House Officer Dilesh Kumar Singh said the matter is being investigated and no arrests have been made so far.

"Mukesh Dwivedi has said that firing has taken place, but there was no firing. The incident might have taken place over personal enmity," Singh said. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh News Lucknow Crime News Journalist Attack Lucknow Journalist Assaulted
