Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTwo Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur

Two Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur

The blaze was later brought under control, officials added. The injured have been shifted to SMS Hospital for treatment.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major bus accident was reported once again in Rajasthan's Jaipur after a private bus carrying labourers suddenly caught fire. The incident occurred after the bus came into contact with a high-tension electricity wire. According to initial reports, two people have died and around 12 labourers sustained severe burn injuries.

The accident took place in the Manoharpur area, about 65 kilometres from Jaipur city. The bus was reportedly carrying five to six gas cylinders, which exploded after the fire broke out, reducing the vehicle to ashes.

Death Toll Likely To Rise

The injured have been shifted to different hospitals for treatment. Officials fear that the number of casualties may increase. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "The news of loss of lives in the bus accident in Manoharpur, Jaipur, is extremely saddening. Officials have been instructed to ensure proper treatment for the injured. I pray to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured."

According to a report by news agency IANS, the bus was carrying labourers to a brick kiln in Todi village of Shahpura. When it touched the high-tension power line, electric current surged through the vehicle, causing the fire.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also condoled the deaths, saying, "The news of two deaths and several injuries after a labourer-filled bus caught fire upon touching a high-tension line in Manoharpur, Jaipur, is tragic. The frequent occurrence of such accidents in Rajasthan, where common people lose their lives, is concerning. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Hanuman Beniwal, Chief of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), also expressed sorrow, calling the incident "extremely tragic."
He said, "The accident in Manoharpur, Jaipur, after a sleeper bus came in contact with a high-tension line, leading to the death of two labourers and injuries to many others, is heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls and quick recovery to the injured."

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jaipur News Jaipur Bus Fire
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Two Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur
Two Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur
Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
World
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget