Two Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur

A major bus accident was reported once again in Rajasthan's Jaipur after a private bus carrying labourers suddenly caught fire. The incident occurred after the bus came into contact with a high-tension electricity wire. According to initial reports, two people have died and around 12 labourers sustained severe burn injuries.

The accident took place in the Manoharpur area, about 65 kilometres from Jaipur city. The bus was reportedly carrying five to six gas cylinders, which exploded after the fire broke out, reducing the vehicle to ashes.

Death Toll Likely To Rise

The injured have been shifted to different hospitals for treatment. Officials fear that the number of casualties may increase. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "The news of loss of lives in the bus accident in Manoharpur, Jaipur, is extremely saddening. Officials have been instructed to ensure proper treatment for the injured. I pray to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured."

जयपुर के मनोहरपुर में हुई बस दुर्घटना में जनहानि का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। संबंधित अधिकारियों को घायलों के समुचित उपचार हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है।



According to a report by news agency IANS, the bus was carrying labourers to a brick kiln in Todi village of Shahpura. When it touched the high-tension power line, electric current surged through the vehicle, causing the fire.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also condoled the deaths, saying, "The news of two deaths and several injuries after a labourer-filled bus caught fire upon touching a high-tension line in Manoharpur, Jaipur, is tragic. The frequent occurrence of such accidents in Rajasthan, where common people lose their lives, is concerning. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Hanuman Beniwal, Chief of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), also expressed sorrow, calling the incident "extremely tragic."

He said, "The accident in Manoharpur, Jaipur, after a sleeper bus came in contact with a high-tension line, leading to the death of two labourers and injuries to many others, is heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls and quick recovery to the injured."