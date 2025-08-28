Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Black Magic' Blamed As Music Stops At Party, Villagers Kill 58-Year-Old Man

A 58-year-old man was killed and his wife injured in Bihar after villagers attacked them, accusing the couple of black magic when a birthday party music system stopped working.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 08:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 58-year-old man was killed on Tuesday evening in Bihar’s Nawada district after villagers allegedly attacked him and his wife over suspicions of practicing black magic, police said.

Sub-inspector of Hisua police station, Rupa Kumari, stated that, “We got information that the villagers have attacked a couple, killed the husband, and were taking the wife to burn her alive. We found the man dead and the woman injured.”

A police team learnt of the assault on Wednesday morning when the accused were trying to dispose of the man's body. Police identified the dead man as Gaya Manjhi, a resident of Panchugarh Musahri.

Nawada superintendent of police (SP) Abhinav Dhiman said 17 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Dhiman stated that rumors had spread claiming the victims were practicing black magic during birthday celebrations at the home of local resident Mohan Manjhi. When the music system, rented by Mohan Manjhi’s family, repeatedly malfunctioned, villagers linked the issues to Gaya Manjhi and his wife, accusing them of black magic and attacking them.

“We have arrested 17 people, including Mohan Manjhi and nine women, for their alleged involvement. Further investigations and raids are ongoing,” Dhiman added.

Police reported that a large mob beat the couple, paraded them through the village, partially shaved their heads, and forced them to drink urine.

“They were also made to wear garlands of shoes and slippers,” said SI Rupa Kumari.

The woman has been admitted to a community health centre (CHC) for treatment.

 

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 08:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Birthday Party Bihar News Superstition Black Magic Mob Violence Elderly Man Killed Music Stops Village Attack Nawada District
