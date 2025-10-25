Is iPhone 18 About To Become The Most Powerful iPhone Ever With A20 Pro? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple is reportedly working on two versions of its next big mobile processor, the A20 and the A20 Pro, which are expected to power the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup. The leak comes from a post shared on China’s social media site Weibo by “Mobile Phone Chip Expert,” a source known for accurate details on Apple’s chip plans, as spotted by MacRumors.

If true, the new A20 series could make the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro the fastest iPhones Apple has ever released.

A20 Vs A20 Pro: What Makes Them Different?

According to the report, Apple is likely to use the regular A20 chip for the standard iPhone 18 models, while the A20 Pro will power the high-end iPhone 18 Pro and possibly the rumoured foldable iPhone.

This setup continues Apple’s recent strategy of separating its Pro and non-Pro devices with different processors.

It’s still unclear which chip will be used in the expected entry-level iPhone 18e or the next iPhone Air, but leaks suggest that Apple wants to maintain clear performance differences between models.

As stated by MacRumors, this dual-chip pattern follows previous generations like the A18/A18 Pro and A19/A19 Pro, so the A20 lineup fits Apple’s usual release trend.

Apple Moves To 2nm Chips For iPhone 18 Series

The new A20 chips are expected to be built on TSMC’s advanced 2nm process, which replaces the 3nm technology used in the A17 and A19 Pro chips. This smaller process should bring faster performance, better battery life, and improved energy efficiency.

Some leaks even suggest that Apple could integrate RAM directly into the chip, making the design more compact and efficient.

Reports also hint that Apple might roll out the iPhone 18 lineup in phases, with the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and foldable iPhone launching in September 2026, followed by the iPhone 18 and 18e in March 2027.

If these details hold true, the A20 Pro could debut in 2026, followed by the standard A20 in 2027, setting the stage for Apple’s biggest performance jump yet.