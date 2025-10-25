Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Passes Away At 74

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his iconic role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away on October 25 at the age of 74. The actor reportedly died due to kidney failure, confirmed CINTAA official Ashoke Pandit.

Ashoke Pandit Shares Heartbreaking News

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Instagram to announce the sad news, posting a photo of Shah and a video explaining the circumstances. “I would like to share a sad news with you. Our friend, a great actor, Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. A while ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to the Hinduja hospital, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. His body will be brought to his residence in Bandra,” Pandit said.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashok Pandit on the passing of actor Satish Shah says, "My friend and great actor Satish Shah passed away due to kidney failure. His body will be brought to his residence in Bandra. It’s a big loss for our industry. I have worked a lot with him; he was a… pic.twitter.com/0GuXVUrUGp

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 25, 2025

He added, “I will keep you informed about his funeral. It is a huge loss for our industry. I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish is a great man.” In the caption, he wrote, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired a few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti.”

The Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), where Shah had been a member since 1985, expressed grief on Instagram, stating, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Satish Shah ji (member since 1985).” Fellow actors and colleagues also shared heartfelt messages, remembering his immense contribution to Indian television and cinema.

Personal Life and Career Highlights

Shah is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah. His last social media post on X (formerly Twitter) featured a picture with legends Govinda and Shammi Kapoor, wishing Shammi Kapoor a happy birthday.

On screen, Shah was last seen in the 2014 film Humshakals, directed by Sajid Khan, starring Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta, and Bipasha Basu. Known for his impeccable comic timing, Shah became a household name with his versatile roles in television and film.

This month marks the fourth prominent loss in the Indian entertainment industry, following the deaths of actor Pankaj Dheer, advertising legend Piyush Pandey, and veteran actor Asrani.