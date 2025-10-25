Two Australian Women's World Cup Players Molested In Indore, Accused Held

Two Australian cricketers were allegedly molested in Indore on Thursday. The players, who are in India to participate in the ICC Women's World Cup, were walking from their hotel to a cafe when the incident took place.

Soon after the incident, the women cricketers sent an SOS notification to alert authorities about the molestation. Security personnel rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and began an investigation, NDTV reported.

The Australian team's security manager, Danny Simmons, later filed a complaint at the MIG police station. Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered, and the accused, identified as Aqeel, was arrested.