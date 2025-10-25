Chennai Cyclone Alert: ‘Montha’ Likely To Bring Heavy Rainfall From October 27

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm, potentially intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm, and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Chennai and adjoining regions. If the weather system strengthens into a cyclonic storm, it will be named ‘Montha’, a name contributed by Thailand meaning “beautiful flowers”. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, which are expected to receive very heavy rainfall on October 27 as the storm approaches.

Storm Formation & Naming

The IMD predicts that the low-pressure area may evolve into a cyclone by Sunday, October 26. Once formed, the storm may be named Montha, reflecting the Thai contribution to the cyclone naming list. The system is likely to intensify into a depression by Saturday before strengthening further on Sunday.

Latest IMD Update

In its latest update at 4:30 pm via X, the IMD reported that the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards at 7 kmph over the past six hours. As of 11:30 am, it was centred about 460 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 950 km east-southeast of Chennai, 960 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 970 km southeast of Kakinada, and 1030 km south-southeast of Gopalpur.

Projected Path & Intensification

The weather system is expected to move west-northwestwards, becoming a deep depression by October 26, then intensifying into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27 morning. It is forecast to continue north-northwestwards, intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 morning. The IMD added, “It is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada on the evening/night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.”

Warnings Issued

For October 28, the IMD issued an orange warning for 10 districts in Odisha: Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri. The remaining 20 districts are under yellow warning. On October 29, orange warning applies to Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj, with 10 other districts under yellow warning.

Impact on Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is expected to experience widespread rainfall over the next few days, with several districts bracing for heavy showers. The IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms in Chennai and its suburbs on Saturday.