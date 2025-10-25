Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli recorded unbeaten scores of 121 and 74, respectively, chasing 237 against Australia in Sydney.

While the Aussies have walked away with the series 2-1, this win provides a major boost to the Men in Blue's veterans, who besides these scores, have shattered some major cricketing records today.

For those interested, here is a look at the carnage caused by Rohit and Kohli in cricket's record books:

Rohit-Kohli: All New Records Made Today

1) Rohit Sharma

Joint-most 100s against Australia in One Day Internationals (ODI) - 9 (on par with Sachin Tendulkar)

Third-most 50+ scores chasing in ODIs - 55

Joint second-most 100s as an opener across all cricket formats - 45

2) Virat Kohli

Second highest run scorer in ODI history - 14,255 (only behind Sachin Tendulkar - 18,426)

Most 50+ scores chasing in ODIs - 70

Most 50+ scores against Australia in ODIs - 24

First player to reach 6,000 runs in successful ODI chases

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also recorded their 19th 100-run partnership in One Day Internationals today, and now stand behind the duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in this regard.

That being said, Rohit and Kohli have equalled this legendary duo in another area, which is hitting the most 150-run partnerships (12) in this format, needless to say, another very impressive feat.

When Will Kohli-Rohit Play For India Again?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both, have retired from Tests and T20Is, and so, fans can only see them in action for the Men in Blue in ODIs.

With this series concluded they are expected to be featured in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, which starts from November 30, 2025, at home.

However, it must be noted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not announced the official squads for those matches just yet.

