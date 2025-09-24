BJP MP Sambit Patra on Tuesday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the recent ban on caste-based protests in Uttar Pradesh, as well as claims of vote theft.

Patra said, “Rahul Gandhi tried to draw attention towards UP. He said that caste-based protests are not allowed in UP. I don’t understand. Your father wanted a casteless society, and you want a caste-based census. Why should there be protests in the state? If the poor are getting their rights as per the Constitution, then why is Rahul Gandhi making instigating statements; sometimes it is Hydrogen and now there is Uranium bomb. He should refrain from making such statements. No matter how much he tries, nepo kids will remain nepo kids. Any generation will not like them…”

‘Plutonium Bomb’ Comment Triggers Further Criticism

Patra further reacted to Congress’s ‘plutonium bomb’ remark in the political discourse, saying, “The plutonium bomb will blast by the end of November when the Congress party will lose (in Bihar). All the bombs will blast together. Hydrogen, atom and plutonium bombs will blast. The Congress will be destroyed completely. The one who makes the bomb gets destroyed by it. Let Rahul Gandhi make bombs. ‘Democracy ka Bam Bam hoga, aur bamb banane walon ka gum gum hoga’… (Democracy will boom, and those who make bombs will suffer).”

This came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh referenced Rahul Gandhi’s statements on exposing alleged vote theft, noting, “Rahul ji has said that in the next one month mini-hydrogen bomb, hydrogen bomb, plutonium bomb and other bombs will be dropped at different places…”

BJP Attacks Congress's ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’ Resolution

Patra emphasised the electorate’s discernment regarding Gandhi’s pledges in Bihar, asserting, “No one is wiser than the voter. That’s why they are called ‘Janta Janardan’. Even a seemingly ordinary villager is wiser than us… He must have observed Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh. Similar promises were made there. He (voter) has heard many such promises made by Rahul Gandhi in various states on election campaigns, and he (voter) knows that ultimately, nothing happens about these promises. Rahul Gandhi himself doesn’t understand the promises he makes.”

“He is handed a piece of paper. He reads the paper. Today, he read the ten promises he made… If those promises truly came from the heart, he wouldn’t have to read from the paper. It should have come out of his mouth on its own… It means someone handed him a paper and read it from it. His duty is over. But he doesn’t even know how to fulfil those promises,” the BJP leader claimed.

At the ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’ symposium in Patna, Congress outlined a ten-point plan aimed at supporting Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) and other marginalised groups if elected to power in Bihar.