Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Father Wanted Casteless Society’: BJP Slams ‘Nepo Kid’ Rahul Gandhi, Mocks Congress’s ‘Plutonium Bomb’ Remark

‘Father Wanted Casteless Society’: BJP Slams ‘Nepo Kid’ Rahul Gandhi, Mocks Congress’s ‘Plutonium Bomb’ Remark

BJP's Sambit Patra criticised Rahul Gandhi's remarks on UP's caste-based protest ban, accusing him of making instigating statements. He further mocked Congress's "plutonium bomb" remark.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Tuesday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the recent ban on caste-based protests in Uttar Pradesh, as well as claims of vote theft.

Patra said, “Rahul Gandhi tried to draw attention towards UP. He said that caste-based protests are not allowed in UP. I don’t understand. Your father wanted a casteless society, and you want a caste-based census. Why should there be protests in the state? If the poor are getting their rights as per the Constitution, then why is Rahul Gandhi making instigating statements; sometimes it is Hydrogen and now there is Uranium bomb. He should refrain from making such statements. No matter how much he tries, nepo kids will remain nepo kids. Any generation will not like them…”

‘Plutonium Bomb’ Comment Triggers Further Criticism

Patra further reacted to Congress’s ‘plutonium bomb’ remark in the political discourse, saying, “The plutonium bomb will blast by the end of November when the Congress party will lose (in Bihar). All the bombs will blast together. Hydrogen, atom and plutonium bombs will blast. The Congress will be destroyed completely. The one who makes the bomb gets destroyed by it. Let Rahul Gandhi make bombs. ‘Democracy ka Bam Bam hoga, aur bamb banane walon ka gum gum hoga’… (Democracy will boom, and those who make bombs will suffer).”

This came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh referenced Rahul Gandhi’s statements on exposing alleged vote theft, noting, “Rahul ji has said that in the next one month mini-hydrogen bomb, hydrogen bomb, plutonium bomb and other bombs will be dropped at different places…”

BJP Attacks Congress's ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’ Resolution

Patra emphasised the electorate’s discernment regarding Gandhi’s pledges in Bihar, asserting, “No one is wiser than the voter. That’s why they are called ‘Janta Janardan’. Even a seemingly ordinary villager is wiser than us… He must have observed Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh. Similar promises were made there. He (voter) has heard many such promises made by Rahul Gandhi in various states on election campaigns, and he (voter) knows that ultimately, nothing happens about these promises. Rahul Gandhi himself doesn’t understand the promises he makes.”

“He is handed a piece of paper. He reads the paper. Today, he read the ten promises he made… If those promises truly came from the heart, he wouldn’t have to read from the paper. It should have come out of his mouth on its own… It means someone handed him a paper and read it from it. His duty is over. But he doesn’t even know how to fulfil those promises,” the BJP leader claimed.

At the ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’ symposium in Patna, Congress outlined a ten-point plan aimed at supporting Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) and other marginalised groups if elected to power in Bihar.

Also read
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 08:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election Rahul Gandhi BJP Sambit Patra CONGRESS UTTAR PRADESH Bihar Election 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
Election 2025
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In Bihar’s 10-Point ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In 10-Point Agenda
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Asia Cup Final
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Final
Technology
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget