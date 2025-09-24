Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the INDIA bloc is committed to ensuring representation for Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) Backward Classes, Dalits, tribals, and minorities in private institutions and government contracts worth over ₹25 crore.

Speaking at the ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’ symposium in Patna, Gandhi remarked, “Even today in this country, there are Extremely Backward Classes, Backward Classes, Dalits, tribals, and minorities, all of whom don’t receive the participation they deserve. The entire country recognises this truth. We want to conduct a caste census and show the true population of Dalits, Extremely Backward Classes, and Backward Classes in this country. The entire country should know the population of minorities, tribals, and the poor general castes. That is our ideology.”

He alleged that the Nitish Kumar-led government did not do anything for the betterment of extremely backward classes and only used them as a vote bank.

He contrasted this approach with policies in Uttar Pradesh, stating, “On the other hand… in Uttar Pradesh, caste-based protests are prohibited… On one side is that thinking, and on the other is our thinking… We want to give a vision to the extremely backward classes…”

INDIA's Ten-Point ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’ Unveiled

The event also saw the unveiling of a ten-point resolution, which the INDIA bloc pledged to implement if voted to power in Bihar.

According to a post by the Congress on X, the commitments include:

Passage of an ‘Extremely Backward Classes Atrocities Prevention Act’.

Raising the reservation for EBCs in panchayats and urban local bodies from 20% to 30%.

Amending the Constitution’s Ninth Schedule to allow lifting the 50% cap on reservations.

Declaring the “Not Found Suitable” (NFS) provision in recruitment as invalid.

Forming a committee to address under- or over-inclusion in the EBC list.

Providing land to landless families — three decimals in urban areas and five decimals in rural areas.

Allocating half of the reserved seats in private schools under the Right to Education Act (2010) to children from EBC, OBC, Dalit and tribal communities.

Ensuring 50% reservation for EBCs, SCs, STs and OBCs in government contracts up to ₹25 crore.

Applying reservation in all private educational institutions under Article 15(5) of the Constitution.

Establishing a high-powered regulatory authority to monitor reservation, with changes to the caste reservation list permitted only by the legislature.

Congress leaders said the document, titled ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp Patra’, reflects their commitment to giving every section of society a fair share in the nation’s development.

"We seek a vision that goes beyond party politics. It is a vision for the 'Ati Pichhda Samaj.' The points which we have mentioned (in Ati Pichda Nyay Sankalp) are reservation and the formation of a dedicated committee to address concerns of under-inclusion," Rahul Gandhi remarked, as per news agency PTI.

Kharge Targets Nitish Kumar, BJP

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed the gathering, taking a direct swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for aligning with the BJP.

Kharge said, “Nitish Kumar has gone to the BJP, which clearly means he wants to pursue the ideology of Manusmriti. The existence of a BJP government in this country simply means that the lives of the poor, backward classes, and Dalits will be devastated. Those who once carried an ideology in the name of society have today fallen into the BJP’s lap. Therefore, you have to fight with all your strength for your rights.”

He further asserted, “We will implement a 10-point programme when we come to power in Bihar… We have to uplift those belonging to the Backward Classes, the Dalits and others who are deprived of their rights…”

Tejashwi Yadav Calls Nitish Govt 'Nakalchi'

Targeting Nitish Kumar's government, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav remarked, "This government is a 'Nakalchi' (copycat) government. They have no vision. Now, it's possible that they may copy what we've announced today... People are saying, 'Do hazar paanch se pachchis, Bahur Hue Nitish"... Nitish Kumar has been hijacked; he doesn't know what's happening, he's in a trance. The Bihar government is being run by two people: Amit Shah and Narendra Modi."

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "This government is a 'Nakalchi' (copycat) government. They have no vision. Now, it's possible that they may copy what we've announced today... People are saying, 'Do hazar paanch se pachchis, Bahur Hue Nitish"... Nitish… pic.twitter.com/kx6eNDU61i — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

"And our real fight is against those corrupt officials who have a huge racket, who are using Nitish Kumar's face to empty Bihar's coffers and fill their own pockets. There are some corrupt officials who are against reservation and the upliftment of backward classes... And if the government is formed, action will be taken," he added, as per news agency ANI.