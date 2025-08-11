Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities‘Unable To Tolerate Truth’: BJP Slams Karnataka Govt For Sacking Rajanna Over Defiant Vote Fraud Remark

Karnataka's opposition leaders claim Minister Rajanna was forced to resign for contradicting Rahul Gandhi's election fraud allegations. They allege Congress dislikes truth and betrayed his community.

By : IANS | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 07:54 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (IANS) Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka claimed on Monday that Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna was “forced” to resign for speaking the “truth” about the election “fraud”.

“Minister Rajanna has been dropped simply for telling the truth. This is a precursor to the ‘October revolution’ that is impending within the Congress party in Karnataka,” said Ashoka, referring to Minister Rajanna’s earlier statement that a revolution was coming within the Congress in the state.

He said that the Congress party has an aversion to the truth, adding that they simply cannot tolerate it.

“On Sunday, Congress leaders ensured that a complaint was lodged with the high command against Minister Rajanna, demanding his suspension. The election fraud allegations have fallen flat, and Minister Rajanna’s remarks on the issue only confirmed that,” Ashoka said.

He further noted that Minister Rajanna belongs to the ST Valmiki community, alleging that the Congress has betrayed the entire community.

“The Congress-led government is already on shaky ground, and the people are waiting for its collapse in the state,” Ashoka added.

By taking the resignation of Minister Rajanna, the Congress party’s true colours over shedding crocodile tears for Rahul Gandhi and Dalits have been exposed, criticised BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra.

Vijayendra said that Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the BJP came to power at the Centre and Narendra Modi became Prime Minister through a conspiracy by the Election Commission and misuse of the Commission.

“We in the BJP had clearly rejected these allegations. Rahul Gandhi, having repeatedly failed to earn the trust of the people in the Lok Sabha elections, made these accusations, but there is no truth in them,” he pointed out.

Vijayendra noted that Rajanna had stated that LoP Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against the Election Commission were not correct and that such irregularities had occurred during the Congress government itself.

“Unable to tolerate the truth, the Congress high command unconditionally took the resignation of senior minister Rajanna, who belongs to the oppressed class. This is definitely not right,” he criticised.

Earlier, Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Sources said that Siddaramaiah was making last-minute efforts with the party high command to retain him. However, the high command did not accept any explanation from Siddaramaiah and is reportedly upset over Rajanna’s remarks on the election “fraud” issue raised by LoP Rahul Gandhi.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 07:54 PM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Karnataka BJP BY Vijayendra Karnataka  Karnataka Govt R Ashoka KN Rajanna
