BJP MP K Sudhakar Named In FIR After Karnataka Driver Dies By Suicide

A police case has been registered against BJP MP K Sudhakar and two others after a 30-year-old driver, who died by suicide, named them in a note left behind. The incident has triggered shock and political ripples in Chikkaballapur district.

Wife Files Complaint After Tragic Death

The deceased, M Babu, ended his life on Thursday morning. Hours later, his wife, Shilpa, approached the police, submitting the note he had written before his death. Based on her complaint, authorities filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Sudhakar and two others, Nagesh and Manjunath.

The FIR lists charges of financial fraud, abetment to suicide, and violations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Allegations Of Cheating And Broken Promises

In the note, Babu accused Sudhakar and Nagesh of deceiving him out of ₹25 lakh by promising a government job. He also alleged that a zilla parishad accounts assistant harassed him and pushed him towards suicide.

Babu had been working for more than six years as a contract driver for the chief accounts officer in the local zilla panchayat.

Suicide At DC Office Premises

Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey told news agency PTI that officers received a call around 8:30 am, reporting that a man had died by hanging from a tree near the Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner’s office.

According to the police, Babu claimed in his note that Nagesh and the accounts assistant took large sums of money from him, claiming they could secure a government position 'using the MP’s influence.'

"These are serious allegations," SP Chouksey said. "A thorough investigation will determine whether the MP was directly involved or if his name was misused."

Political Leader Responds To Charges

The FIR names Sudhakar as Accused 1, Nagesh as Accused 2, and Manjunath as Accused 3.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi earlier on Thursday, Sudhakar expressed sorrow over Babu’s death but denied any involvement.

"I heard about the suicide at the DC office in Chikkaballapura. It has deeply saddened me. I offer my condolences to the family," he said. "I have never seen or met this person, Babu, in my public life."

Sudhakar, a former minister and three-time MLA, said he has helped many young people find jobs and could not understand why his name appeared in the note.

"I have no information about the other two individuals named in the note," he added. "I've heard that Nagesh and Manjunath allegedly promised Babu a job and took Rs 10-15 lakh from him. I don't know them personally."