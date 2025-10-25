Sultanpur has witnessed rising tensions over police inefficiency following the brutal killing of local resident Umashankar Dubey. BJP MLA Rajesh Gautam took direct action, publicly criticising the district police for failing to manage the case effectively. A video of the MLA confronting the Superintendent of Police (SP) has gone viral on social media, bringing the issue of law enforcement accountability to the forefront.

MLA Confronts SP Over Inaction

MLA Rajesh Gautam visited the residence of the deceased, Umashankar Dubey, and called SP Kunwar Anupam Singh on speakerphone. He stated, “Your station in-charge, Deepak Kushwaha, cannot manage the police station, and Deepak Patel, the chowki in-charge, cannot manage the chowki either. I have already discussed this with the CO who is sitting with me. Remove them immediately, or I will speak to the Chief Minister and inform him that you are unable to run the district.”

This direct confrontation highlights the frustration with law enforcement delays, as the MLA demanded urgent action against negligent officers to prevent further administrative lapses.

The Incident And Police Response

The murder occurred in Khanpur village under the Akhandnagar police station area. Umashankar Dubey, an elderly resident, had gone to graze cattle when a dispute among children escalated. Attempting to intervene, he was attacked by other villagers with sticks, resulting in fatal head injuries. Police arrived after being informed, secured the body, and sent it for post-mortem.

SP Kunwar Anupam Singh took immediate measures, placing the station in-charge and chowki officer along with two constables on line report. Police began a search for the perpetrators attempting to flee. Near Nagri Underpass, the suspects opened fire on officers, prompting a police response. In the exchange, one accused, Vivek alias Pillu, was shot in the left leg, and another suspect was arrested. The injured assailant has been admitted to hospital, while investigations continue.