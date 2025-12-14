Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BJP Leader's Nephew Stabbed To Death After Late-Night Brawl In Jalandhar

As per initial investigation, the victim and attackers were roughly the same age, though the reason for the fatal brawl remains unknown. The parents of the suspects are being questioned by the police.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 08:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vikas Angural, nephew of BJP leader Sheetal Angural, was stabbed to death after a late-night clash in Jalandhar, police revealed on Saturday.

The violence erupted Friday evening around 9:30 pm to 10 pm in a narrow street Station House Officer (SHO) Yudvinder Singh explained that officers rushed in after reports of two young men fighting, with one left critically hurt. "The victim sustained a sharp weapon injury to a vital organ, which proved fatal," the SHO detailed.

Police swiftly filed charges against Ravi Kumar, alias Kalu, and two unidentified men under sections 103(a), 305(1), 302, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They noted Ravi was drunk during the attack and carries a history of crime, ANI reported.

As per initial investigation, the victim and attackers were roughly the same age, though the reason for the fatal brawl remains unknown.

Response teams were deployed right away, raiding spots through the night. The parents of the suspects have been brought to the police station for questioning, while the probe to trace clues to potential hideouts is underway.

"There is no CCTV footage available as the incident took place in a narrow lane," SHO Singh said, adding that no concrete leads have surfaced from the family members' questioning.

Police said efforts are underway to locate and arrest the accused, only after which the exact reason behind the killing of the BJP leader's nephew will come to the fore. Further details are awaited.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 08:37 AM (IST)



