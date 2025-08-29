BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Patna Amid Row Over 'Abuses' Against PM Modi, His Mother: WATCH

Tensions flared in poll-bound Bihar on Friday as workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress clashed during a protest in Patna. The BJP had taken to the streets after a video surfaced showing abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Visuals from the incident revealed chaotic scenes, with workers from both parties wielding flags as weapons and attacking each other in the heat of the confrontation.

VIDEO | Bihar: Clashes break out between BJP and Congress workers in Patna. The BJP workers were protesting outside the Congress office against the alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi during Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav-led 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.



Reacting to the controversy, BJP leader Nitin Nabin vowed a strong response from his party. “Every son of Bihar will give a befitting reply to Congress for insulting a mother. We will take revenge for this,” he declared.

The Congress, however, pushed back with counter-allegations. Party worker Dr. Ashutosh accused the ruling government of instigating the unrest. “A befitting reply will be given. This is happening with the government’s involvement. Nitish Kumar is doing wrong,” he told ANI.

The uproar began after a video circulated online allegedly showed a Congress supporter, draped in the party flag, hurling a Hindi expletive at the Prime Minister from the stage during the rally. The BJP quickly lodged a complaint, demanding an apology from the Congress. A case has also been filed in Patna against Rahul Gandhi in connection with the episode.

Statement From Police

When about the update regarding the person who abused PM, SP of city Ashok Kumar says, "A case has been registered, and an accused arrested. His name is being verified. The person is identifying himself as Raja...Action will be taken against those found involved."

Friday’s clashes unfolded outside the Congress office in Patna, where BJP workers had gathered to register their protest against the alleged abuses hurled during the Rahul Gandhi–Tejashwi Yadav-led yatra. The showdown marks another flashpoint in the intensifying war of words between the two national parties as Bihar heads toward elections.

Abuses At PM Modi And His Mother

Earlier in the day, Darbhanga Police confirmed the arrest of the man seen abusing the Prime Minister. “In the said case, while registering an FIR under Simri police station, one accused has been arrested and is being sent to the court,” the police wrote in a post on X.

Congress Has Reached Its Lowest Level, Says Amit Shah

The incident drew sharp reactions from top BJP leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the language used against PM Modi, calling it a “stain on democracy.” He further targeted Congress, saying, “Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level. They cannot tolerate how a poor mother’s son has been sitting in the Prime Minister’s chair for 11 years and taking the country forward.”

He added that the episode reflected the Congress party’s “old ways” of poisoning the country’s political culture.

बिहार के दरभंगा में माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी और उनकी स्वर्गीय माताजी के लिए कांग्रेस और आरजेडी के मंच से जिस प्रकार गालियों से भरी अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग किया गया है, वह न केवल निंदनीय है, बल्कि हमारे लोकतंत्र को भी कलंकित करने वाला है।



BJP President JP Nadda also slammed the Opposition, saying the remarks against PM Modi and his late mother had “crossed all limits of indecency.” He demanded apologies from both Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was also present at the rally.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, too, distanced himself from the controversy, calling the language used “extremely inappropriate” and condemning it outright.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera dismissed the allegations, claiming the BJP was raising “irrelevant” issues to divert attention from matters that truly concern the public.