Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBJP, Congress Workers Clash In Patna Amid Row Over 'Abuses' Against PM Modi, His Mother: WATCH

BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Patna Amid Row Over 'Abuses' Against PM Modi, His Mother: WATCH

BJP and Congress workers clashed in Patna after a video from Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ showed abuses against PM Modi, sparking protests and police cases.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tensions flared in poll-bound Bihar on Friday as workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress clashed during a protest in Patna. The BJP had taken to the streets after a video surfaced showing abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Visuals from the incident revealed chaotic scenes, with workers from both parties wielding flags as weapons and attacking each other in the heat of the confrontation.

Reacting to the controversy, BJP leader Nitin Nabin vowed a strong response from his party. “Every son of Bihar will give a befitting reply to Congress for insulting a mother. We will take revenge for this,” he declared.

The Congress, however, pushed back with counter-allegations. Party worker Dr. Ashutosh accused the ruling government of instigating the unrest. “A befitting reply will be given. This is happening with the government’s involvement. Nitish Kumar is doing wrong,” he told ANI.

The uproar began after a video circulated online allegedly showed a Congress supporter, draped in the party flag, hurling a Hindi expletive at the Prime Minister from the stage during the rally. The BJP quickly lodged a complaint, demanding an apology from the Congress. A case has also been filed in Patna against Rahul Gandhi in connection with the episode.

Statement From Police

When about the update regarding the person who abused PM, SP of city Ashok Kumar says, "A case has been registered, and an accused arrested. His name is being verified. The person is identifying himself as Raja...Action will be taken against those found involved."

Friday’s clashes unfolded outside the Congress office in Patna, where BJP workers had gathered to register their protest against the alleged abuses hurled during the Rahul Gandhi–Tejashwi Yadav-led yatra. The showdown marks another flashpoint in the intensifying war of words between the two national parties as Bihar heads toward elections.

Abuses At PM Modi And His Mother

Earlier in the day, Darbhanga Police confirmed the arrest of the man seen abusing the Prime Minister. “In the said case, while registering an FIR under Simri police station, one accused has been arrested and is being sent to the court,” the police wrote in a post on X.

Congress Has Reached Its Lowest Level, Says Amit Shah

The incident drew sharp reactions from top BJP leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the language used against PM Modi, calling it a “stain on democracy.” He further targeted Congress, saying, “Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level. They cannot tolerate how a poor mother’s son has been sitting in the Prime Minister’s chair for 11 years and taking the country forward.”

He added that the episode reflected the Congress party’s “old ways” of poisoning the country’s political culture.

BJP President JP Nadda also slammed the Opposition, saying the remarks against PM Modi and his late mother had “crossed all limits of indecency.” He demanded apologies from both Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was also present at the rally.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, too, distanced himself from the controversy, calling the language used “extremely inappropriate” and condemning it outright.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera dismissed the allegations, claiming the BJP was raising “irrelevant” issues to divert attention from matters that truly concern the public.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi BJP Congress Nitish Kumar Political Violence Voter Adhikar Yatra Abusive Remarks Patna Clash Bihar Protests
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'India Is Springboard For Japanese Businesses To Global South': PM Modi At Tokyo Economic Forum
'India Is Springboard For Japanese Businesses': PM Modi At Tokyo Economic Forum
India
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
World
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
World
JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Step In As President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes
JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Step In As President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: 2 Arrested in Bihar for Abusing PM Modi During INDIA Alliance Event | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India to Boost Russian Oil Imports by Up to 20% Despite US Tariffs | ABP NEWS
India-China Border Dispute: Agreement Reached During 24th Round of Talks | ABP NEWS
Breaking: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Tokyo Airport with Traditional Folk Dance | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Japan Visit: PM Narendra Modi’s Important Visit to Japan: Strengthening India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget