New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday claimed that the "script and dialogue" of Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" campaign came from abroad and accused the Congress leader of carrying forward a foreign agenda of interfering with the country's democracy.

The ruling party claimed that "undeniable evidence" has emerged showing that the power-point presentation Gandhi made recently to level "vote chori" (vote theft) charge against it and the Election Commission came from a foreign land.

There was no immediate response from the Congress or Gandhi to the BJP’s charge.

In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "On 7th Aug 2025, Rahul Gandhi held a press conference shouting about 'vote theft' and uploaded PDFs on http://RahulGandhi.in in English, Hindi and Kannada. Investigation uncovers shocking facts. Metadata of all 3 PDFs shows Myanmar timezone." "These so-called 'evidence' (of vote chori) weren't made in India. They were created on a system set to the Myanmar timezone," he said, adding, "Rahul Gandhi's International 'Vote Theft Toolkit' busted." Another BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Everybody knows that Rahul Gandhi has more faith in foreign land and foreigners (than India), but nobody would have ever thought that the script of his drama and dialogues on (vote theft charge) was being written and sent from outside India." He said the "technical proof" which shows that the Congress leader's power-point presentation on the alleged vote theft was made in a foreign land is "undeniable", he said.

Gandhi is pushing a foreign agenda of interfering with India's democracy through his "vote chori" campaign, Poonawalla charged.

"Aren't you carrying forward the agenda of 'interfere with Bharat's democracy' playing at some foreign hands like a puppet?" he asked Gandhi, demanding that he disclose who is writing his "scripts" from abroad.

