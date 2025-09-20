Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPatna Businessman Dies After Falling From 10th Floor, Drugs Suspected; Probe Underway

Patna Businessman Dies After Falling From 10th Floor, Drugs Suspected; Probe Underway

Police are investigating the circumstances, including possible drug use at a dinner party he attended with his wife and others.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 11:58 PM (IST)

Patna, Sep 20 (IANS) A tragic incident occurred in the Kotwali police station area of Patna on Saturday when prominent businessman Bikram Singh, owner of Kulhadia Complex, died in mysterious circumstances after falling from the 10th floor of the Grand Apartment on Fraser Road.

Singh, a native of Kulhadia village in Bhojpur district, fell around 2 a.m., and Patna Police were informed about the incident around 3 a.m.

Police from Kotwali station rushed to the spot after receiving information and sent the body to PMCH Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to assist in the investigation.

Kotwali DSP Krishna Murari Prasad said Singh had earlier lived in the Grand Apartment but had sold his flat a few years ago. Despite this, he remained acquainted with the residents and often visited.

On Friday evening, around 11 p.m., Singh, along with his wife and others, including Nidal, Hussain and Rohit Kumar, assembled there for a dinner at the apartment.

“We learnt about the incident around 3 a.m. that a man fell from the shaft of a high-rise apartment located at Freser Road. The matter is under investigation to find out whether he accidentally fell from the apartment or someone deliberately pushed him,” Prasad said.

“There are indications that drugs may have been consumed during the gathering. We have taken the food samples of the attendees of the party. We have taken Nidal and Hussain into custody for questioning, while Rohit Kumar is absconding at the moment. The deceased’s wife, Deepti Singh, was present at the time of the incident. Forensic teams are examining the spot to determine whether Singh’s death was the result of an accident, suicide, or foul play. Singh’s family members, who are at PMCH, will also be questioned to gather more details,” Prasad said.

Further clarity is expected once the forensic report and post-mortem findings are available.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 11:58 PM (IST)
Patna News Bikram Singh
