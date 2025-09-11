Bihar's Airport Expansion: Purnea Airport To Get New Flight Services On Inauguration Day

IndiGo and Star Air have announced direct commercial flights from Purnea Airport in Bihar starting September 15, coinciding with the airport’s formal inauguration under the Centre’s UDAN regional connectivity scheme.

IndiGo will operate thrice-weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to Kolkata, using its ATR (Regional Transport Airplanes) fleet. This makes the carrier the first airline to begin scheduled commercial services from the eastern Bihar city.

Star Air, on the other hand, will offer direct connectivity between Purnea and Ahmedabad, expanding the city’s reach to western India.

Bihar's Airport Expansion Push

The Bihar government has outlined an ambitious plan to develop 15 airports across the state, up from the current three (Patna, Gaya, and Darbhanga). The project, announced in the state budget in March, has been allocated an estimated Rs 11,500 lakh to boost air infrastructure and improve intra- and inter-state connectivity.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary had earlier stated that Purnea Airport, originally a defence airbase, was expected to be ready for commercial use within three months of completing its makeshift terminal.

Welcoming the new route, IndiGo’s Head of Sales Vinay Malhotra said, "We are proud to further strengthen regional connectivity with the addition of Purnea to our network. An emerging centre for trade and industry, Purnea will now have direct flights to Kolkata. The introduction of air travel will strengthen the region’s infrastructure to support its agriculture and food processing sector as well.”

Significance Of Purnea Launch

Located in the Seemanchal region, Purnea has long been regarded as a gateway to Bihar’s agricultural and industrial corridor. With direct air links to Kolkata and Ahmedabad, the airport is expected to significantly cut travel time, attract investment, and improve access to markets for local produce and businesses.