Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Some ministerial posts in the new Bihar government are being left vacant during the swearing-in ceremony, with indications that the cabinet will be expanded later.
Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday. Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were sworn in as Kumar's deputies just like in the previous regime.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and several other top NDA leaders attended the grand ceremony.
List Of Ministers Sworn In Today
- Samrat Choudhary
- Vijay Kumar Sinha
- Vijay Kumar Choudhary
- Bijendra Prasad Yadav
- Shravan Kumar
- Mangal Pandey
- Dr. Dilip Jaiswal
- Ashok Choudhary
- Leshi Singh
- Madan Sahni
- Nitin Navin
- Ramkripal Yadav
- Santosh Kumar Suman
- Sunil Kumar
- Mohammad Zama Khan
- Sanjay Singh Tiger
- Arun Shankar Prasad
- Surendra Mehta
- Narayan Prasad
- Rama Nishad
- Lakhendra Kumar Roshan
- Shreyasi Singh
- Dr. Pramod Kumar
- Sanjay Kumar
- Sanjay Kumar Singh
- Deepak Prakash
Chief Ministers from several NDA-ruled states were also present. On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar resigned as Chief Minister and staked a claim to form a new government before Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.
Apart from the BJP and JD(U), the main constituents of the NDA, ministerial positions are likely to be allocated to other alliance partners as well, following a formula of one ministerial berth for every six MLAs.
Huge Crowd At Patna's Gandhi Maidan
The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) are expected to get one ministerial berth each. Three portfolios may go to Chirag Paswadn’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), while the remaining will be divided between the BJP and JD(U).
According to sources, eight MLAs each from the BJP and JD(U) will take oath today, along with one MLA each from RLM, HAM (Secular), and LJP (Ram Vilas).
A senior official said extensive security arrangements have been made, and more than three lakh people were expected to attend the ceremony.