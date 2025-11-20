Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday. Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were sworn in as Kumar's deputies just like in the previous regime.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and several other top NDA leaders attended the grand ceremony.

List Of Ministers Sworn In Today

Samrat Choudhary

Vijay Kumar Sinha

Vijay Kumar Choudhary

Bijendra Prasad Yadav

Shravan Kumar

Mangal Pandey

Dr. Dilip Jaiswal

Ashok Choudhary

Leshi Singh

Madan Sahni

Nitin Navin

Ramkripal Yadav

Santosh Kumar Suman

Sunil Kumar

Mohammad Zama Khan

Sanjay Singh Tiger

Arun Shankar Prasad

Surendra Mehta

Narayan Prasad

Rama Nishad

Lakhendra Kumar Roshan

Shreyasi Singh

Dr. Pramod Kumar

Sanjay Kumar

Sanjay Kumar Singh

Deepak Prakash

Some ministerial posts in the new Bihar government are being left vacant during the swearing-in ceremony, with indications that the cabinet will be expanded later. According to sources, the next round of cabinet expansion is likely to take place on January 14 next year, after Makar Sankranti.

Chief Ministers from several NDA-ruled states were also present. On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar resigned as Chief Minister and staked a claim to form a new government before Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Apart from the BJP and JD(U), the main constituents of the NDA, ministerial positions are likely to be allocated to other alliance partners as well, following a formula of one ministerial berth for every six MLAs.

Huge Crowd At Patna's Gandhi Maidan

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) are expected to get one ministerial berth each. Three portfolios may go to Chirag Paswadn’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), while the remaining will be divided between the BJP and JD(U).

According to sources, eight MLAs each from the BJP and JD(U) will take oath today, along with one MLA each from RLM, HAM (Secular), and LJP (Ram Vilas).

A senior official said extensive security arrangements have been made, and more than three lakh people were expected to attend the ceremony.