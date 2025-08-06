Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBihar Murder: Man Shoots Son-In-Law In Front Of Daughter Over Inter-Caste Marriage, Gets Thrashed

In Darbhanga, Bihar, nursing student Rahul Kumar was fatally shot by his father-in-law, Premshankar Jha, allegedly due to disapproval of his inter-caste marriage to Tannu Priya.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 05:06 PM (IST)

In Bihar’s Darbhanga, a 25-year-old nursing student was shot dead at a state-run hospital, allegedly by his father-in-law. According to NDTV, a second-year student of BSc (Nursing) at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital named Rahul Kumar was shot at point-blank range in front of his newly wedded wife, Tannu Priya, a first-year nursing student. Tannu's family, it is learnt, was upset after her inter-caste marriage with Rahul.

Premshankar Jha, the father of Tannu, has been hospitalised after Rahul’s fellow students thrashed him following the murder. The police said that he was being referred to Patna for better treatment.

According to the report, both Rahul and Tannu married four months ago and stayed on different floors in the same hostel building. Tannu said that she saw a man wearing a hoodie approach Rahu last evening and then realised it was her father.

"He had a gun. It was my father, Premshankar Jha. He shot my husband in the chest, in front of my eyes. My husband fell into my lap," she said. Tannu said her father shot Rahul, but her whole family was part of the conspiracy. "We had also gone to court and said that my father and my brothers may harm me or my husband," she said.

The friends of Rahul and other hostel boarders beat up Jha, and he was then hospitalised.

NDTV reported that the Darbhanga District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police Jagannath Reddy rushed to the hospital to take stock of the situation. A large group of cops was on the ground to keep the situation under control.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Embed widget