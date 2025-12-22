Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'She Has Stopped Coming To College': Principal Urges Dr Nusrat Parveen To Resume After Hijab Row

Dr Nusrat Parveen, embroiled in a hijab controversy with Bihar's CM, hasn't resumed her government job or studies.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dr Nusrat Parveen, who has been at the centre of the hijab row in Bihar, has not yet joined her government job following the controversy involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Meanwhile, the principal of the Government Tibbi Medical College and Hospital, where Parveen is a student has issued a public appeal, asking her to either report for duty or return to the college to complete her studies.

The principal’s statement comes amid continued political and social debate triggered by the incident, which has kept the issue in the public spotlight.

‘She Has Stopped Coming to College’

College principal Mahfooz Rahman said that Dr Parveen has not been attending the institution for the past two to three days. He added that she has stopped coming to the college altogether.

“I would say that she should come forward and put her side on record. If there is any anger, she should express it. If she is happy, she should say so. And if there is no issue, she should clearly state that she has no grievance against anyone, neither the government nor any official of the health department,” Rahman said.

He further appealed to her to make her position clear publicly and decide her next course of action. “Either she should join her job or continue with her studies,” he added.

What Did the Principal Say About CM?

Referring to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rahman said the chief minister has done significant work for girls’ welfare and continues to provide incentives to encourage them. “We do not believe that he harbours any ill intent towards girls. All the political statements being made should now come to an end,” he said.

It is worth noting that the controversy erupted on December 15 during an appointment letter distribution event, when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled off Nusrat Parveen’s hijab. The incident sparked widespread outrage and placed the chief minister at the centre of criticism.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
Bihar News Hijab Row NITISH KUMAR
