Tejashwi Takes Jibe at ‘Selected CM’, Questions BJP’s Leadership Call During Bihar Floor Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tejashwi Yadav questioned NDA's Bihar floor test circumstances.

He argued BJP's actions necessitated the special assembly session.

Yadav criticized government stability, noting five in five years.

He also commented on the transition to a 'selected' CM.

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Friday launched a sharp attack on the NDA government during the floor test in the Bihar Assembly, questioning the circumstances that led to the current political arrangement.

Speaking during the special session, Tejashwi said the situation would not have arisen had the BJP declared its chief ministerial candidate earlier. He argued that there would have been no need to convene a one-day session to prove majority if the party had made its intentions clear before.

‘No Need for Special Session,’ Says Tejashwi

“Today’s situation would not have arisen if the BJP had said earlier that its Chief Minister would take charge,” Tejashwi said, adding that slogans during the election campaign had projected Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

Referring to the JD(U)’s campaign line, he said, “We saw slogans like ‘2025 se 30, phir se Nitish’. But we knew BJP would not let Nitish Kumar continue as Chief Minister. BJP has finished Nitish Kumar.”

His remarks were met with interruptions from members in the House, reflecting the charged political atmosphere during the proceedings.

Questions Over Stability of Government

Tejashwi also raised concerns over what he described as political instability in the state. He pointed out that Bihar has seen multiple government formations in a short span.

“A government needs stability for development. What we are seeing in Bihar is unprecedented — five governments in five years. Even after ruling for 21 years, why does the NDA have to form a government five times in five years?” he asked.

Jibe at ‘Selected CM’ and Samrat Choudhary

In a pointed remark, Tejashwi took a swipe at Samrat Choudhary, thanking him for what he termed the transition from an “elected Chief Minister” to a “selected Chief Minister”.

He said the “resolution” to replace the elected leadership had been fulfilled and added that Choudhary’s political journey remained a matter of interest.

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