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HomeCitiesTejashwi Takes Jibe at ‘Selected CM’, Questions BJP’s Leadership Call During Bihar Floor Test

Tejashwi Takes Jibe at ‘Selected CM’, Questions BJP’s Leadership Call During Bihar Floor Test

Taking a swipe at Samrat Choudhary, Tejashwi Yadav referred to the shift from an “elected” to a “selected” Chief Minister.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tejashwi Yadav questioned NDA's Bihar floor test circumstances.
  • He argued BJP's actions necessitated the special assembly session.
  • Yadav criticized government stability, noting five in five years.
  • He also commented on the transition to a 'selected' CM.

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Friday launched a sharp attack on the NDA government during the floor test in the Bihar Assembly, questioning the circumstances that led to the current political arrangement.

Speaking during the special session, Tejashwi said the situation would not have arisen had the BJP declared its chief ministerial candidate earlier. He argued that there would have been no need to convene a one-day session to prove majority if the party had made its intentions clear before.

‘No Need for Special Session,’ Says Tejashwi

“Today’s situation would not have arisen if the BJP had said earlier that its Chief Minister would take charge,” Tejashwi said, adding that slogans during the election campaign had projected Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

Referring to the JD(U)’s campaign line, he said, “We saw slogans like ‘2025 se 30, phir se Nitish’. But we knew BJP would not let Nitish Kumar continue as Chief Minister. BJP has finished Nitish Kumar.”

His remarks were met with interruptions from members in the House, reflecting the charged political atmosphere during the proceedings.

Questions Over Stability of Government

Tejashwi also raised concerns over what he described as political instability in the state. He pointed out that Bihar has seen multiple government formations in a short span.

“A government needs stability for development. What we are seeing in Bihar is unprecedented — five governments in five years. Even after ruling for 21 years, why does the NDA have to form a government five times in five years?” he asked.

Jibe at ‘Selected CM’ and Samrat Choudhary

In a pointed remark, Tejashwi took a swipe at Samrat Choudhary, thanking him for what he termed the transition from an “elected Chief Minister” to a “selected Chief Minister”.

He said the “resolution” to replace the elected leadership had been fulfilled and added that Choudhary’s political journey remained a matter of interest.

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Input By : Ajit Kumar

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Tejashwi Yadav question about the current political arrangement in Bihar?

Tejashwi Yadav questioned the circumstances that led to the current political arrangement and criticized the BJP's handling of the situation.

According to Tejashwi Yadav, why was a special session of the Bihar Assembly needed?

Tejashwi Yadav stated that a special session would not have been necessary if the BJP had declared its chief ministerial candidate earlier and made its intentions clear.

What concern did Tejashwi Yadav raise about the stability of the Bihar government?

Tejashwi Yadav expressed concern over the political instability, noting that Bihar has seen five governments formed in five years, hindering development.

What jibe did Tejashwi Yadav make regarding Samrat Choudhary?

Tejashwi Yadav referred to Samrat Choudhary as a 'selected Chief Minister,' contrasting him with an 'elected Chief Minister,' and highlighted Choudhary's political journey.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Tejashwi Yadav Samrat Choudhary 'tejashwi Yadav
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