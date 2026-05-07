Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar's Son Among Key Faces Inducted In Bihar NDA Govt

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar's Son Among Key Faces Inducted In Bihar NDA Govt

The major highlight was the induction of JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar, son of Nitish Kumar, marking his rapid rise in politics weeks after formally joining public life.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 May 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Several senior leaders from BJP and JD(U) sworn in.

The Samrat Choudhary-led Bihar government expanded its cabinet on Thursday in a high-profile ceremony at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attending the event.

Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) administered the oath of office to the newly inducted ministers as the NDA government carried out its first major cabinet reshuffle after its sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

The biggest talking point of the cabinet expansion was the induction of JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar, son of party patriarch Nitish Kumar, who formally entered politics only weeks ago.

His inclusion signals the growing political role of the younger Kumar within the Janata Dal (United) and the NDA government in Bihar.

Leaders from the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha also took oath as ministers during the ceremony.

BJP Inducts Several Senior Leaders

Among BJP leaders sworn in were Ram Kripal Yadav, Kedar Gupta, Nitish Mishra, Mithlesh Tiwari, Rama Nishad, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Dilip Jaiswal, Pramod Chandravanshi, Lakhvinder Paswan, Sanjay Singh ‘Tiger’, Engineer Kumar Shailendra, Nand Kishore Ram, Ramchandra Prasad, Arun Shankar Prasad and Shreyasi Singh.

Several senior BJP faces, including Ram Kripal Yadav, Nitish Mishra and Sanjay Singh Tiger, were inducted into the new cabinet.

ALSO READ | Suvendu Adhikari Aide’s Mother Alleges TMC Threats After Son’s Killing: 'Don't Hang Them, But...'

JD(U) Secures Strong Representation

The JD(U), which had reportedly pushed for greater representation in the government after the NDA’s electoral success, saw multiple leaders inducted into the ministry.

Those sworn in from the party included Nishant Kumar, Shravan Kumar, Madan Sahni, Lesi Singh, Shweta Gupta, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, Damodar Rawat, Bulo Mandal, Sunil Kumar, Sheila Mandal, Ratnesh Sada, Jama Khan and Ashok Choudhary.

Senior JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary and Damodar Rawat were among the prominent names to take the oath.

Allies Also Get Ministerial Berths

From the LJP(R), Sanjay Paswan and Sanjay Singh were inducted as ministers. HAM(S) leader Santosh Suman and Rashtriya Lok Morcha’s Deepak Prakash also joined the cabinet.

ALSO READ | Fear, Silence Persist Across Pakistan Border Villages A Year After Operation Sindoor

Before You Go

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar Mark Major NDA Show of Strength in Patna

Frequently Asked Questions

Which political parties were represented in the cabinet expansion?

Leaders from the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha took oaths as ministers.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 May 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Bihar Cabinet Expansion
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar's Son Among Key Faces Inducted In Bihar NDA Govt
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar's Son Among Key Faces Inducted In Bihar NDA Govt
Cities
Fake Number Plate, Erased Chassis: Tampered Car At Centre Of Suvendu Adhikari Aide's Murder
Fake Number Plate, Erased Chassis: Tampered Car At Centre Of Suvendu Adhikari Aide's Murder
Cities
Bengaluru Leads Metro Cybercrime Chart; Delhi Registers Fewer Cases Than Ghaziabad
Bengaluru Leads Metro Cybercrime Chart; Delhi Registers Fewer Cases Than Ghaziabad
Cities
Threat Call Sparks Security Scare At Mumbai’s Taj, Trident Hotels; Suspect Detained
Threat Call Sparks Security Scare At Mumbai’s Taj, Trident Hotels; Suspect Detained
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar Mark Major NDA Show of Strength in Patna
Breaking: Bihar cabinet expansion continues as multiple leaders from diverse communities take oath
Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar arrives on stage at Bihar oath ceremony, receives grand welcome
Breaking: Nishant Kumar sworn in as minister, marking his entry into active politics
Breaking News: Investigation intensifies in high-profile killing of Shubhendu Adhikari’s close aide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget