Bengaluru Woman Dies By Suicide Over Repeated Dowry Demands, Husband's Affair

HomeCitiesBengaluru Woman Dies By Suicide Over Repeated Dowry Demands, Husband's Affair

The 28-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence in Sidedehalli, Bengaluru. Her family has claimed she was tortured by her husband after she confronted him on his extramarital affair.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 28-year-old woman died by suicide in Bengaluru, with police linking the case to alleged dowry harassment and her husband’s suspected extramarital affair.

The victim, identified as Poojashree, worked as a bank cashier and had been married to Nandeesh for three years. The couple also has a daughter. Family members said tensions escalated after she confronted her husband over his alleged relationship, which was followed by repeated demands for dowry and frequent quarrels, India Today reported.

Despite multiple mediation attempts from relatives and well-wishers, the harassment reportedly continued. 

On the morning of September 1, the woman was found hanging at her residence in Sidedehalli, which comes under the Bagalagunte police limits. Her body was later taken to Victoria Hospital for postmortem examination.

The Bagalagunte police have registered a case of dowry harassment and confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Family Alleges Victim Tortured For Years

Poojashree’s mother claimed her daughter had been tortured for years due to her husband’s extramarital affair and ongoing dowry demands.

“I borrowed Rs 30 lakh from my father for her wedding. He used to torture her. Even after promising at the police station to take care of her, he continued the harassment. On the day of her death, he took her from our house around 7.15 am. By 8.20, he called saying she had committed suicide. This all happened because of his affair, they killed my daughter,” the report quoted the victim's mother as saying.

Her grandmother alleged that the family had been misled about Nandeesh’s background and wealth at the time of marriage.

“After marriage, they demanded a house. We gave ornaments, but they still tortured her. He even had an affair. Yesterday, when we informed a relative about her death, he was so shocked that he suffered a heart attack and passed away too,” she recounted.

Another relative claimed Poojashree was forced to hand over her salary, jewellery, and valuables, alleging, “They tortured her and killed her.”

Bengaluru IT Professional Found Dead At Home, Husband Held

This case follows another shocking incident just last week involving a 27-year-old tech professional, shilpa, who was found dead at her Bengaluru home. Her husband, Praveen, was arrested for allegedly abetting her suicide after her family accused him and his relatives of repeated dowry demands.

According to the family, despite paying Rs 40 lakh, 160 grams of gold, and other valuables, the harassment continued. Shilpa, who once worked with Infosys, had a young child and was reportedly pregnant at the time of her death.

Praveen, who claimed to hold engineering degrees, had been making a living selling pani puri, which also raised questions within the family about the circumstances surrounding Shilpa’s marriage and eventual death.

The two back-to-back cases in Bengaluru have once again brought the spotlight on the alarming issue of dowry harassment and domestic abuse.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 12:34 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Bengaluru News Dowry Harassment
