Bengaluru Quarry Tragedy: CM Shivakumar Vows Fresh Safety Norms After 8 Workers Die

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eight workers died in a Bengaluru quarrying mishap.

CM Shivakumar promised new guidelines and examined quarrying norms.

Soil erosion suspected, Deputy CM to address illegal quarrying.

Bengaluru, Jul 2 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said he would examine whether quarrying activities were happening in the state as per the norms following a mishap at a site that left eight workers dead.

Mourning the demise of the labourers, mostly from Bihar, at a stone quarry in Bengaluru South Taluk, he said, "We will issue fresh guidelines for quarrying activities across the state. I will ensure that no such incident occurs again." He said he had directed all officials to the spot. They are already there and are submitting reports.

"As per initial reports, seven people have died. The first report indicates that the incident was not due to blasting, but due to soil erosion. I will get a detailed report on this," the chief minister said.

When reporters asked him about the ex gratia, he said compensation is not the priority right now.

"We will certainly provide compensation to the families, there is no doubt about that. But my priority is to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in Karnataka," he said.

Yashwanthpur MLA S T Somashekar said the eighth labourer died in the hospital.

Speaking to reporters here, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said he will gather information, and if there is anything that pertains to the Revenue department, which is his portfolio, he would take immediate action.

"We need to find out who grants these sanctions. At present, it is the Deputy Commissioners and the officials of the Mining Department who grant them. We will examine the matter and take whatever action is necessary based on our findings," he said.

Expressing concerns over illegalities in quarrying taking place across the state, the Deputy CM said he would do whatever is required to prevent it.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)