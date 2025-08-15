Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bengaluru: Minor Dead, 9 Injured In Suspected Cylinder Blast; CM Siddaramaiah Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid

Bengaluru: Minor Dead, 9 Injured In Suspected Cylinder Blast; CM Siddaramaiah Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid

A suspected LPG cylinder blast in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden killed a 10-year-old boy, Mubarak, and injured nine others. Around eight houses were damaged. CM Siddaramaiah visited the site and announced compensation for the victim's family.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
A 10-year-old boy was killed and nine people were injured in a suspected LPG cylinder blast in Bengaluru on Friday. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the site and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the victim.

The incident took place at around 8:30 AM at Chinnayanpalya of Wilson Garden, Central Bengaluru, in a tightly packed residential neighbourhood where houses abut each other. Around eight houses were damaged in the explosion, news agency ANI reported.

The Commissioner of Bengaluru City Police also visited the location. 

Adu Godi Police said the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. Rescue work is still underway. Although it is suspected that the explosion was caused due to a cylinder leak, the exact cause of the incident is not known.

The deceased has been identified as Mubarak, and the injured, who are receiving treatment at the Victoria Hospital, include Narasmma and Kasturamma, who have severe burns. 

"An explosion has occurred. There is a suspicion that it might have been a cylinder blast. In this building complex, several houses have collapsed. Instructions have been given to repair the houses. A woman named Kasturamma has been admitted to Victoria Hospital. One Narasmma has also been admitted to the hospital. A boy named Mubarak has died. There is information that nine people have been injured," CM Siddaramaiah told ANI.

"Currently, treatment is being given to everyone. All have been admitted to hospitals and are receiving treatment. Out of the ten people involved, one person has died," he added.

The Karnataka CM also said that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for Mubarak’s family and that the cost of treatment for the injured will be borne by the government. 

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said that the local Police, DCP, and Joint Commissioner immediately rushed here and took care of the place of the incident. 

"Right now, we have immediately called the Bomb Detection Team, the Fire team, SDRF, Forensic Team and our Local Police are all working here. They are trying to remove the debris so that we see that nobody else is stuck there," he said.

 

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
