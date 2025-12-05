Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bengaluru Man Dies After Jumping In Front Of Metro At Kengeri Station, Purple Line Services Suspended

Bengaluru Man Dies After Jumping In Front Of Metro At Kengeri Station, Purple Line Services Suspended

Metro services on Bengaluru’s Purple Line were suspended after a man jumped before a train at Kengeri station. Police are investigating as commuters faced major peak-hour disruption.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
A man died instantly on Thursday after he reportedly jumped in front of an oncoming metro train near Bengaluru’s Kengeri station, triggering an immediate suspension of services along a key stretch of the Purple Line.

Kengeri police rushed to the spot and have begun efforts to identify the deceased. Officers said they are working to understand what may have driven the suspected suicide, confirming that a formal investigation is now underway.

Metro Operations Temporarily Suspended

Namma Metro, in an update on X, announced that services between Mysuru Road and Challaghatta were halted following the incident. Officials noted that trains would resume only after clearance procedures and mandatory safety checks were completed.

In a separate post, metro authorities expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to thousands of commuters caught in the disruption. Police teams reached the station shortly after receiving alerts from local residents and carried out preliminary inspections, with additional officers deployed to secure the area and verify the sequence of events.

Police Attempting to Trace Family of Deceased

Officers estimate the victim to be aged between 35 and 40. While no identification documents were found on him, police recovered a mobile phone and some cash. Investigators are attempting to use the contacts stored on the device to trace his family.

CCTV footage captured the man suddenly jumping from the platform onto the tracks as the train approached, leading police to conclude that it was a clear case of suicide. Authorities added that no signs of foul play have emerged during the initial probe.

Peak-Hour Chaos for Commuters

The suspension of services during the busy morning rush severely impacted commuters travelling from Kengeri, RR Nagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Vijayanagar and other parts of West Bengaluru. With metro trains unavailable, many were forced to rely on BMTC buses, resulting in heavy crowding and long delays across several routes.

Growing Concern Over Suicides on Metro Network

Experts have pointed to a troubling rise in suicide cases on the Bengaluru Metro network. In 2024 alone, five such incidents have been reported on the Purple Line, raising fresh concerns about passenger safety and the urgent need for stronger mental-health interventions within public transport systems.

Suicide Prevention Helplines (India)

If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out for support:

  • Aasra (Mumbai): 022-27546669
  • Sneha (Chennai): 044-24640050
  • Sumaitri (Delhi): 011-23389090
  • Cooj (Goa): 0832-2252525
  • Jeevan (Jamshedpur): 065-76453841
  • Pratheeksha (Kochi): 048-42448830
  • Maithri (Kochi): 0484-2540530
  • Roshni (Hyderabad): 040-66202000
  • Lifeline (Kolkata): 033-64643267
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
Bengaluru Metro Purple Line Suspended Kengeri Station Incident Metro Suicide Bengaluru Namma Metro Updates Bengaluru Traffic Disruption
