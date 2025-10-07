Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesViral Video: Bengaluru Flyover Riddled With Nails To Puncture Tyres; Commuters Suspect Extortion Racket

Bengaluru residents are alarmed by deliberately scattered nails on a flyover near Mandaragiri Hills, causing tyre punctures.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In Bengaluru, residents have raised concerns over a dangerous situation on a flyover near Mandaragiri Hills, posing a risk to motorists and two-wheeler riders. A video recorded by a group of commuters showed a tyre puncture caused by a nail on the road near the IKEA showroom. The group said they were fortunate to have a spare tube, which they used to repair and replace the tyre on the spot.

Continuing their journey, the group found several more nails scattered across the road. They stopped on another flyover to film the nails and warned other commuters in the area to exercise caution. The residents alleged that the nails were deliberately placed to create hazards for motorists.

In a similar incident, a cyclist reported a tyre puncture in the same location. The videos sparked suspicion on social media, with users suggesting the possibility of a scam or extortion racket aimed at forcing vehicle owners to visit nearby repair shops for profit. The post requesting intervention by the Bengaluru City Police went viral, garnering over 60,000 views.

On X (formerly Twitter), users reacted strongly: “Such a clever (and evil) scam! It’s crucial people know about this. I hope the authorities take quick action. What’s the best way to report these incidents safely?”

“This is happening all over Bengaluru — drove barely 2–3 km on the main road, no construction site nearby, yet ended up with 3 nails in my tyre. Second time in just 10 days. What’s going on?” said another X user. “It’s been a mafia going on for several years. We faced the same on HSR Agara flyover 10 years back. Car tyres are flattened by miscreants throwing nails on the flyover sides,” added a X user. 

Authorities have yet to respond, and residents are urging commuters to remain vigilant while traveling in the area.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Bengaluru
