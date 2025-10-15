Bengaluru Doctor Arrested For 'Killing' Wife With Anaesthesia Overdose

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bengaluru police have arrested Dr Mahendra Reddy, a general surgeon at Victoria Hospital, in connection with the death of his wife, Dr Kritika M. Reddy. Investigators allege that Mahendra administered propofol, a potent anaesthetic typically restricted to operation theatres, to his wife, leading to her death.

The couple had married on 26 May 2024. Less than a year later, on 23 April, Kritika died while staying at her father’s residence in Marathahalli due to ill health. Police investigations suggest that Mahendra visited her home over two days, repeatedly giving her intravenous injections under the guise of treatment. Within hours, Kritika collapsed and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby private hospital.

Initially, authorities recorded the death as unnatural but seemingly normal. Kritika’s elder sister, Dr Nikita M. Reddy, a radiologist, raised concerns and requested a thorough investigation.

“Kritika had complete trust in her husband. She believed in his love and professionalism. But the very knowledge meant to save lives was used to end hers,” said Kritika’s father, Muni Reddy, while filing the formal complaint on 14 October 2025, according to police sources.

Approximately six months later, forensic reports confirmed the presence of propofol in multiple organs, establishing that the anaesthetic drug caused her death. Following this, Marathahalli police registered the case under Section 103 of the Indian Penal Code for murder and apprehended Mahendra from Manipal, Udupi, where he had been residing after the incident. A lookout circular had already been issued against him.

Abuse of Professional Access Under Investigation

Police allege that Mahendra exploited his hospital access to obtain drugs from OT and ICU stock, which he then allegedly used in the murder. Investigators are examining how he leveraged his medical knowledge both to plan and attempt to conceal the crime.

Further scrutiny revealed that Mahendra’s family had prior criminal involvement. His twin brother, Dr Nagendra Reddy, faced multiple fraud and criminal cases at HAL police station in 2018. Mahendra and another brother, Raghav Reddy, were co-accused in 2023 in cases involving intimidation of the same complainant’s family. Kritika’s family claims these facts were hidden during the marriage.

Dr Kritika Reddy, 28, was a highly accomplished dermatologist. She completed her MBBS from Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences, MD in Dermatology from Navodaya Medical College, Raichur, and DNB in Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy from NBEMS. Kritika had plans to inaugurate her dream clinic, “Skin and Scalp”, on 4 May 2025.

Her father said, “Justice for Kritika is justice for every woman who trusts in love and honesty.”