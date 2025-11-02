Bengaluru Cab Driver Rams Bike After Argument At KR Puram Bridge: Caught On Camera

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBengaluru Cab Driver Rams Bike After Argument At KR Puram Bridge: Caught On Camera

A cab driver deliberately rammed his vehicle into a bike near in Bengaluru's KR Puram. The road rage incident was caught on dash-cam.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 09:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Another alarming road rage incident took place in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon after an argument at the busy KR Puram Bridge. A cab driver deliberately collided with a motorcycle after a heated argument, leaving onlookers shocked and sparking widespread discussion as video footage of the incident quickly went viral online.

Authorities say the altercation began when a bike carrying two passengers inadvertently brushed against a cab. This was followed by a verbal dispute between the cab drivers and the bikers.

The footage, recorded on the dash cam of another car, shows the biker pulling up alongside the cab on a flyover and gesturing something at the driver. Moments later, the cab driver intentionally drove his car into the motorcycle, causing both riders to lose balance and the pillion to fall onto the road.

The cab driver then got out of his car and snatched the ignition key from the bike while arguing with the bikers. 

No official complaint has been lodged so far, NDTV reported citing police. However, officials are preparing to register a suo moto case, pledging to take action based on the evidence captured in the viral video.

Second Major Incident In A Week

This latest episode of road rage comes just days after another shocking attack rocked the city. On October 25, a man named Darshan was killed in Puttenahalli in an accident involving a car and a motorcycle.

CCTV footage later revealed that the car, driven by Manoj Kumar and Aarti Sharma, pursued the motorcyclists for nearly two kilometers before ramming into them.

The collision sent Darshan and his friend Varun tumbling off the road. While Varun survived the ordeal, Darshan tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Police continue to investigate both cases, assuring the public of strict action against those responsible.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
