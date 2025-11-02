Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldMultiple People Stabbed On London-Bound Train In UK; 2 Suspects Arrested

Multiple People Stabbed On London-Bound Train In UK; 2 Suspects Arrested

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer quickly responded to the incident, describing it as “deeply concerning” and "appalling," and extending his sympathies to those affected.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 08:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A wave of panic swept through the UK’s Cambridgeshire on Saturday evening after multiple people were stabbed on a London-bound train. Authorities quickly stopped the train in Huntingdon, ensuring the swift arrest of two suspects in connection with the attack.

Emergency crews transported the injured victims to the hospital for treatment. According to the BBC, 10 people were rushed to the hospital, out of whom nine are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary confirmed working in close cooperation with British Transport Police to manage the unfolding crisis. “We were called at 7:39 pm (local time) with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train,” the department stated. “Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital,” police added.

The East of England Ambulance Service mounted a large-scale response, dispatching numerous ambulances, critical care teams, and its Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene. Both the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance also assisted in transporting patients.

UK Leaders Condemn Attack, Urge Caution

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer quickly responded to the incident, describing it as "deeply concerning" and "appalling," and extending his sympathies to those affected.

“The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning. My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police,” Starmer posted on social media.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also expressed sorrow and asked the public to hold off on speculation. “Two suspects have been immediately arrested and taken into custody. I am receiving regular updates on the investigation,” Mahmood noted.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp echoed the need for transparency and public reassurance. Calling it a “brutal mass attack,” he stressed, “My thoughts are with all those injured or affected and the emergency services responding. The police and government should provide an update on what happened and who has been arrested as soon as possible”.

Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

The aftermath caused significant disruption, with roads into Huntingdon and the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) service heavily impacted as authorities handled the situation.

Amid the chaos, a passenger recounted the harrowing moment, telling Sky News he heard someone moving through his carriage shouting, “They’ve got a knife, I’ve been stabbed.” He described fleeing suspects and seeing the individual “extremely bloodied” while attempting to escape the attackers.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 07:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
United Kingdom Mass Stabbing
