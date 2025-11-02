Bengaluru Techie Kills Colleague After Throwing Chilli Powder At Him

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBengaluru Techie Kills Colleague After Throwing Chilli Powder At Him

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 07:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A minor disagreement over switching off lights turned fatal at a digital vault and photo-editing firm in west Bengaluru’s Govindarajanagar early Saturday.

Police said 41-year-old manager Bheemesh Babu, from Chitradurga, was bludgeoned to death with a dumbbell by his colleague Somala Vamshi (24), a technical executive from Andhra Pradesh.

The altercation reportedly began around 1 am when Babu, who was sensitive to bright lights, asked Vamshi to turn them off. The argument escalated, and in a fit of rage, Vamshi allegedly threw chilli powder at Babu before attacking him repeatedly with an iron dumbbell.

Babu died on the spot. Vamshi later surrendered at the Govindarajanagar police station. A murder case has been registered, and investigations are underway.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Girish S confirmed that the dispute over keeping the lights on was the immediate trigger for the crime.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 07:56 AM (IST)
