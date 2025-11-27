Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBengal: Bishnupur Headmaster Killed In Horrific Lorry Crash, Driver Arrested

Bengal: Bishnupur Headmaster Killed In Horrific Lorry Crash, Driver Arrested

The Bishnupur police station later seized the lorry and arrested the driver. The incident has triggered widespread shock and grief across the Bishnupur locality.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A headmaster returning home from school on his motorbike died in a tragic road accident after being hit from behind by a speeding lorry, casting a pall of grief over Bishnupur in Bankura district. The deceased, identified as Chinmoy Konar, was the headmaster of Changdoba High School in the Jaipur police station area of Bankura. He was also serving as the president of the Trinamool Secondary Education Cell of the Jaipur block. According to police, the lorry driver later admitted that he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Lorry driver Confesses To Drunk Driving

According to police and local sources, headmaster Chinmoy Konar was returning home to Bishnupur after school, as he did on other days. When he reached the Ban Kamarpukur area under Bishnupur police station, a lorry attempted to overtake him. Eyewitnesses claim the headmaster moved to the side of the road, but the vehicle suddenly hit his bike from behind, knocking him onto the road.

Witnesses further allege that the lorry driver drove the vehicle over his body. The headmaster died instantly as the wheels of the lorry crushed him. His bike was mangled in the collision. Police sources say the lorry driver confessed during interrogation that he had been driving while intoxicated.

The Bishnupur police station later seized the lorry and arrested the driver. The incident has triggered widespread shock and grief across the Bishnupur locality. Local authorities rushed to the hospital after the news broke.

Officials including Bishnupur Sub-division Administrator Prosenjit Ghosh, Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh, Bishnupur Mayor Gautam Goswami and other police and district administration officers visited Bishnupur Super Speciality Hospital to assess the situation.

Residents say the sudden death of the headmaster has devastated the community and the school where he worked. The tragedy has sparked renewed concern over reckless driving and overtaking accidents in the state.

Growing Concern Over Overtaking Accidents

Road accidents caused by overtaking are not new in this region. In many cases, vehicles lose control while attempting to overtake and collide with others, often resulting in fatalities. It is suspected that in this case too, the lorry lost control during overtaking and hit the headmaster’s motorbike. The death of the Bishnupur headmaster in such a horrific accident has once again highlighted the dangers of rash driving and drunk driving on public roads.

Also read
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
WB News Bengal News WEst Bengal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
News
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Cricket
Amid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
India
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
When Ganga Turns East…: Why Modi’s Metaphor Signals Beginning Of Bengal’s Political Reawakening
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget