Bengal: Bishnupur Headmaster Killed In Horrific Lorry Crash, Driver Arrested

A headmaster returning home from school on his motorbike died in a tragic road accident after being hit from behind by a speeding lorry, casting a pall of grief over Bishnupur in Bankura district. The deceased, identified as Chinmoy Konar, was the headmaster of Changdoba High School in the Jaipur police station area of Bankura. He was also serving as the president of the Trinamool Secondary Education Cell of the Jaipur block. According to police, the lorry driver later admitted that he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Lorry driver Confesses To Drunk Driving

According to police and local sources, headmaster Chinmoy Konar was returning home to Bishnupur after school, as he did on other days. When he reached the Ban Kamarpukur area under Bishnupur police station, a lorry attempted to overtake him. Eyewitnesses claim the headmaster moved to the side of the road, but the vehicle suddenly hit his bike from behind, knocking him onto the road.

Witnesses further allege that the lorry driver drove the vehicle over his body. The headmaster died instantly as the wheels of the lorry crushed him. His bike was mangled in the collision. Police sources say the lorry driver confessed during interrogation that he had been driving while intoxicated.

The Bishnupur police station later seized the lorry and arrested the driver. The incident has triggered widespread shock and grief across the Bishnupur locality. Local authorities rushed to the hospital after the news broke.

Officials including Bishnupur Sub-division Administrator Prosenjit Ghosh, Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh, Bishnupur Mayor Gautam Goswami and other police and district administration officers visited Bishnupur Super Speciality Hospital to assess the situation.

Residents say the sudden death of the headmaster has devastated the community and the school where he worked. The tragedy has sparked renewed concern over reckless driving and overtaking accidents in the state.

Growing Concern Over Overtaking Accidents

Road accidents caused by overtaking are not new in this region. In many cases, vehicles lose control while attempting to overtake and collide with others, often resulting in fatalities. It is suspected that in this case too, the lorry lost control during overtaking and hit the headmaster’s motorbike. The death of the Bishnupur headmaster in such a horrific accident has once again highlighted the dangers of rash driving and drunk driving on public roads.