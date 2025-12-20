Tensions Grip UP's Basti District After Gangsters Beat Youth To Death, Accused At Large

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A youth was brutally beaten to death by a group of bike-borne assailants in Belwaria Jungle village under the Gaur police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district late Saturday night, triggering panic across the area.

The deceased, identified as Dharmendra Chaudhary, was on his way to his flour mill after dinner when he was allegedly ambushed. Eyewitnesses said the attackers assaulted him with sticks and iron rods following a minor dispute. The attack was so severe that Dharmendra collapsed on the road, bleeding heavily.

Dies En Route Hospital

Hearing his screams, family members rushed him to the Community Health Centre in Gaur. Due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to the district hospital, but Dharmendra died on the way. He was declared dead on arrival, sparking grief and outrage among family members.

The killing has cast a pall of gloom over Belwaria Jungle village, with police deploying additional forces to prevent any escalation of tension. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Accused On The Run

Police said the accused fled the scene after the attack. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, and raids are underway to arrest those involved.

DSP Swarnima Singh said several suspects have been identified and police teams are conducting searches at multiple locations. “The situation is under control. The motive behind the murder is being investigated, and the accused will be arrested soon,” she said.