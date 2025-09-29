Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBareilly Violence: Tauqeer Raza Khan’s Aide Detained After Clashes During 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign

Bareilly Violence: Tauqeer Raza Khan’s Aide Detained After Clashes During 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign

Police in Bareilly detained Nadeem, an associate of cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, for allegedly orchestrating violent protests supporting the "I Love Muhammad" campaign.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 07:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bareilly (UP): Police on Monday detained a close associate of cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan in connection with the recent violence in Bareilly during a protest in support of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, officials said.

Confirming the detention of Nadeem, Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya told PTI that the incident was not spontaneous but premeditated.

According to senior officials, investigation has revealed that Nadeem allegedly orchestrated the protest. He called 55 individuals via WhatsApp, who then mobilised a crowd of around 1,600 people.

"They conspired to launch an agitation on the lines of anti-CAA and NRC protests, placing minors at the forefront of the demonstration," said an official.

Nadeem and his associates were allegedly active at key locations, including the Khalil School intersection and Shyamganj area, to incite people, he said.

Police also claimed that Nadeem initially "misled authorities" about the demonstration called by Tauqeer Raza Khan after Friday prayers.

On Thursday night, he allegedly visited the police station with associates Nafees and Liaqat, assured the officers that no demonstration would take place on Friday and that Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) supporters would be instructed to pray peacefully in mosques at 5 am.

However, the letter he submitted to the police that night was later found to be forged, the official said.

A large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters clashed with police outside a mosque in Kotwali area after Friday prayers.

The crowd was reportedly angry over the cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, who claimed that authorities denied permission for it.

Khan, along with seven co-accused, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the violence. A total of 39 people have been detained so far.

According to police, 10 FIRs have been filed against 180 named and 2,500 unidentified rioters under sections pertaining to inciting violence, rioting, stone-pelting and hurting religious sentiments.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned of strict action against any attempt to disturb law and order, while security was intensified in Bareilly and neighbouring districts. Sensitive areas were fortified under heavy police and paramilitary deployment.

Mobile internet services remained disrupted on Monday, according to locals. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 29 Sep 2025 07:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bareilly Police FIR Protest Violence Bareilly Violence UTTAR PRADESH YOGI ADITYANATH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt, Locals Clash With Forces
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt
India
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
Cities
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Power, Unplanned Roadshow’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Political Power’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget