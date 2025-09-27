Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh on Saturday revealed that the administration had prior knowledge of 'I love Muhammad' campaign event by a group associated with Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan.

Singh and his team held meetings with the group's representatives, Nadeem and Nafeez, cautioning them against proceeding without permission. Speaking with ANI, the DM said that initially, the representatives seemed cooperative, submitting a letter stating they would cancel the event. However, a contradictory message emerged later, and Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan released a video asserting the signed agreement was fake, announcing they would proceed as planned.

"We got to know about their planning, we told them that BNSS section 163 has been imposed in the city and that no event should be organised without permission. We are in regular touch with their representatives- Nadeem and Nafeez. Nadeem came to our camp office a few days ago, and we held a detailed meeting with him and informed him about all the legal aspects.

He was convinced by the time he left. One day later, Maulana (Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan) came to our camp office with Nadeem, and I, along with Captain, held detailed discussions with the two of them and told them that BNSS section 163 is in place and that no event must be planned without permission... We were constantly assured of a positive response from him till the next day. A day after our last meeting, we received a letter signed by Nadeem and Nafeez that they would not go ahead with their plan. We were convinced, but some time later, another contradicting version was received.

Upon cross-checking, they said they stand by the older version. The next morning, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan released a video message saying the signed paper and everything was fake, and that they would proceed as per their initial plan," said Bareilly DM Avinash Singh.

Tensions ran high in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, as authorities imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to maintain public order. The section empowers magistrates to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger, restricting unlawful assemblies and actions that could disrupt public tranquility.

A group of people pelted stones during a protest after Friday prayers in Bareilly, prompting the police to resort to a lathi charge and detain several of them. As the group's members gathered after Jumma Namaz, around 80-90% dispersed after a flag march by the police, who aimed to enforce the Section 163 order. A smaller group, however, attempted to march towards Islamia Inter College, prompting the police to use force to prevent a potential law and order situation. The swift police action was aimed at maintaining peace and preventing any affray.

"As soon as the Jumma namaz concluded, 80-90% of the people returned to their homes because we had previously conducted a flag march and tried to give a message that BNSS section 163 is in effect... Some people stayed back after the namaz and gathered and tried to go towards Islamia Inter College... The police used force when they tried to take law into their hands and disrupt peace...," said Singh.

Section 163 of BNSS empowers magistrates to act swiftly in emergencies, issuing orders to prevent harm or disturbance. These orders can be directed at individuals or groups, restricting specific actions.

The provision allows for ex-parte orders in urgent situations where serving notice might be impractical. Orders under this section remain valid for up to two months but can be extended by the State Government for six months if necessary to prevent danger to life, health, or safety.

At least ten policemen were injured on Friday when a protest in Bareilly turned violent, with mobs pelting stones at security personnel after afternoon prayers. A large crowd had gathered outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, to hold a demonstration in support of the "I Love Muhammad" campaign. Police were conducting a flag march in the area when a group of miscreants emerged, shouting slogans and throwing stones.

Inspector General (IG) Bareilly Range Ajay Sahni said police had been engaging with residents since morning to ensure peace. "Since this morning, the police have been continuously talking to the people.

They were told to pray peacefully and then go home. 90 to 95 per cent of the people prayed peacefully and went home. Suddenly, some miscreants appeared and started pelting stones and firing. Extensive videography and photography of this incident were done, and some arrests have been made," he said.

Sahni added that the violence broke out at three or four locations in the city and appeared to be 'part of a conspiracy'. "More than 10 police personnel were injured... A conspiracy was hatched, that's why so many people suddenly came forward prepared... No permission was given for such a gathering..." he said.

IG Bareilly Range Ajay Sahni said the situation is under control, and some of the stone pelters have been identified and taken into custody.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)